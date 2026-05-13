It’s time to touch grass: Places to reconnect with nature near Exeter this summer

With sunny weather pulling us on one arm, and deadlines the other, the only reasonable solution is to go touch grass

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As the summer months draw nearer and the sunny days grow longer, many will now be looking for a green retreat from the constant studying and life in the city. Deadlines may be taking hold, but everyone benefits from a day outside the walls of the university library and free from the traumas of the temperamental Eduroam.

While the University of Exeter is known for its green campus spaces, even earning the Green Flag Award in 2023, sometimes the best reset means leaving campus altogether. Fortunately, Devon offers no shortage of natural escapes, all within easy reach of the city.

Whether you’re craving a long walk on the moors, wild swimming with friends, or somewhere that combines spectacular scenery with some history, there’s plenty nearby to help reconnect with the outdoors in Devon during its most beautiful season.

Dartmoor: The Moors and the neighbouring towns

This remains a popular choice for those wanting to stretch their legs and hike; its vast open landscape and endless walking routes make it one of Devon’s most famous locations. Yet, Dartmoor National Park holds significance beyond its beautiful scenery.

If you’re a keen literature lover, you will recognise the setting that inspired multiple mystery tales. Visiting Dartmoor won’t just provide a natural escape, but an insight into stories like Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s “The Hound of the Baskervilles,” where the moor becomes a character in constructing mystery and excitement. If detective fiction isn’t for you, certain film projects have been filmed here over the years, with Steven Spielberg’s “War Horse” being the most iconic, and the new HBO Harry Potter series having recently been spotted in Lustleigh, a small village East of the National Park.

Beyond the hiking, nearby towns like Ashburton, Tavistock and Widecombe-in-the-Moor offer cafés, pubs, and independent shops to make a full day trip worthwhile.

Exploring the Devon moors and discovering the local legends in this wild landscape may just mystically inspire you, whether to create your own story or simply to capture a few good pictures for your Instagram page.

Getting there: A series of trains and buses is available, making Dartmoor a potential visit for those wanting a car-free trip.

Spitchwick Common

A famous summer term option for the residents of Exeter and beyond, Spitchwick Common combines riverside picnics, sunbathing and wild swimming in one of the most scenic stretches of the River Dart. Clear water, grassland, and plenty of space mark this as a perfect location for a sunny day with friends.

Getting there: Public transport is possible, but slow, so travel by car or split taxi is the safest option to maximise your time (and minimise the stress of the return journey!)

Canonteign Falls

Unlike Spitchwick, this array of waterfalls and lakes does not permit swimming, yet this doesn’t make it any less of an exciting retreat from urbanity: The panoramic viewpoints certainly compensate. Set within ancient woodland, the site features lakes, fern gardens and the South West’s highest waterfall.

Getting there: Only a 30-minute drive from Exeter city centre. Booking your ticket ahead of time for a day admission is recommended.

Lydford Gorge

Marked as the deepest gorge in the Southwest of England, this National Trust site within Dartmoor would heal any exhausted university student. Regardless of whether you are a geographer or geologist and interested in the “fascinating rock formations” they advertise, Lydford Gorge, with its 30m waterfall, is a fantastic choice for some summer freedom of spectacular scenery. Ticket prices are listed on the respective National Trust page, and unlike some of the other locations previously suggested, bus and train routes are efficient for those without car access.

Getting there: Unlike many rural Devon locations, Lydford Gorge is surprisingly accessible by train and bus.

Castle Drogo

If you want a balance of architecture and nature, Castle Drogo offer both.

Often described as England’s last castle, this 20th-century fortress overlooks the Teign Gorge and sits within a sprawling National Trust Estate. The surrounding routes range from gentle riverside paths to steeper woodland trails, with plenty of wildlife along the way.

Getting there: Accessible by car within 40 minutes, or roughly an hour via certain bus routes, this property is only a stone’s throw from Exeter.

Dawlish Warren or Exmouth Beach

Not every nature escape has to involve climbing hills.

For students in need of some sea air, Dawlish Warren and Exmouth Beach each offer sandy beaches, dunes, and a nature reserve only 20 minutes from Exeter, on either side of the river mouth. It is ideal for those wanting a lower-effort day out to swim, walk, read, or sit by the water.

Getting there: Direct trains from Exeter St Davids.

University life can make it easy to forget how beautiful the county around us has to offer. Devon is certainly one tailored for those post-exam celebrations, breaks from dissertations, or simply an excuse to get outside of the city.

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