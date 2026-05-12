Here’s where the girls are going for summer term spritzes in Exeter

9 minutes ago

Spritz season is officially here! As I’m sure your Instagram feed has already informed you, spritz girlies are taking over summer 2026.

The mood board is giving Zara Larsson, sequins, bright orange, hot pink, and mint green (ignore the weather app).

Does the sun not know it’s my last term three at uni ever? It’s as inconsistent as trying to date an Exeter boy. However, we are not to let that stop us from consuming copious amounts of Aperol this May. The magic of a spritz is that it really suits all times of the day: A cheeky lunchtime tipple, an afternoon aperitif, or a sunset cocktail. She’s so versatile.

In a world of Aperol spritz domination, I will always remain loyal to the Hugo spritz (it’s just better, admit it). Exeter has some gorgeous spots for both, so make sure to save these places for your term three bucket lists.

As my sister always says, “a Hugo spritz makes the boys do the splits,” so this is your sign to put on that cute outfit, bring out the digicam, and go for as many spritzes as you can this term.

Becketts rooftop bar

A spritz on a rooftop? What more can a girl ask for? Basically the perfect setting for a spritz, Becketts offers a very delish option for a sunset cocktail with the gals. It’s the perfect taste of the Euro summer girls’ trip, drinking vodka and Fanta lemon on the balcony while getting ready for dinner at the hotel (can you tell I’m excited?).

The terrace has the most gorgeous view of everyone’s fav Exeter landmark: The cathedral. She just looks so pretty at golden hour.

Double Locks

Double Locks is a more recent Exeter fav serving up one of the yummiest Sunday roasts in town. With a separate drinks menu dedicated to various spritzes, you’re basically in Lake Como, so of course you have to try both the Hugo and the Aperol. It would be rude not to!

Double Locks is in the most perfect location, sitting about a 45 minute walk down the Exe River from the city centre, so you can get a long walk in before sitting down for a spritz and a roast. A simply stunning way to lose an entire afternoon. What’s not to love?

The Imperial

Wetherspoons’ across the country had their moment when it introduced Hugo spritzes to the menu last spring. On one gorgeous summer evening last May, after ordering two at a time, Impy quite literally ran out of every spritz in the building. Clearly the whole student body loves a Hugo too. We were, of course, devastated, and there wasn’t even any Pimms left to fill the void.

I’ve never seen panic spread through a sea of white linen quite like it did that evening. Was it the best spritz I’ve ever had? Sadly not (sorry Impy, I still love you), but was it absolutely perfect at the time? Definitely.

Puerto Lounge

A classic for a reason, Puerto Lounge sits down by the quay (are bodies of water a key theme in this list?), serving up your classic spritzes as well as some fun riffs. As a collective, I think we need to start making a spritz a brunch item because why wouldn’t you have a spritz with your pancakes?

I’ve been told Aperol goes really well with maple syrup. You’re young, hot, and have survived exam season. You deserve this diva x

The Ocean Club

Another spot by the quay! Maybe I do have a favourite area of Exeter after all. The Ocean Club features an extensive cocktail menu, perfect for those sunny May evenings.

They even have a weekday happy hour, a phrase that, to me, is exactly the same as when a dog hears the word “walkies”. I hear they host karaoke and music evenings after sundown, which means you can go from “just one spritz” to publicly humiliating yourself to ABBA by 9pm.

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