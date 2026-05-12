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Everyone’s commenting ‘Ouuu shi’/’fym ouuu shi’ on TikTok, so here’s where the meme is from

I needed the context

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
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TikTok comment sections are being spammed with “Ouuu shi” and “fym ouu shi”, so here’s where that viral meme is actually from.

It feels like every week we see a new brainrot phrase everyone on TikTok is spamming in comments. A few weeks ago, it was “you the birthday”, now it’s “ouu shi”. At least with “you the birthday,” there was kind of a rhyme and reason to when people commented on it, but this new meme is super random and doesn’t actually seem to mean anything. So here’s some much-needed context for it.

The origins of ‘Ouu shi’/’Fym ouu shi’ are an old YouTube video

So, “ouu shi” is a way of saying “oh sh*t” and “fym” is an abbreviation for “fuck you mean” or “what the fuck do you mean” if we want to be strictly grammatically correct. The meme comes from a 2024 YouTube video called 20 GIRLS VS 1 RAPPER: LIL RT, which has over three million views. In the video, twenty young girls compete to impress a nine-year-old Lil RT. The kid is a rapper from Atlanta who also has a career as a child influencer.

@theoneandonlykp13

hang it up gng🥀🥀#meme

♬ say goodbye – lodoni

Mikeadelabu, the host of the channel, says the famous line when one of the girls is dancing. The clip then went round with the caption”fym ouu shi??” as people questioned what he meant by that. The video was clipped to make it look worse than it actually is, but its too late, the meme is everywhere. It’s usually accompanied with the song Say Goodbye by Lodoni, which is its own massive meme.

So like most brainrot, the context doesn’t make the wave of comments make any sense. People are commenting “ouu shi” on thirst traps, dance videos, comedy sketches and more. Mikeadelabu hasn’t really acknowledged the meme, and has turned off the comments on the original video.

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Featured image via TikTok

More on: Meme TikTok Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends
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