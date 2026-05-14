Wait, can you see who viewed your Instagram Instants?! The new feature explained

4 hours ago

Instagram just launched a new feature called Instants and everyone is wondering if you can see who viewed yours. Here’s a deep dive into the feature, and everything you need to know.

Instants are like Snapchats. You send one to all your followers, or your Close Friends, and they can see it. But once it’s been viewed, it disappears and can’t be seen again.

They can be plain photos or you can add a caption, and they show as a stack in the bottom right-hand corner of your friends’ inboxes. You can also share as many as you want.

So, can you see who viewed your Instagram Instants?!

Sadly, you can’t see who viewed your Instagram Instants like you can with Stories. You choose whether you want to share it with all your followers or just your Close Friends. They will then be notified that you have shared an Instant with them, and can view it. However, you won’t be told whether they have actually viewed it or not.

Your friends can instantly react and reply to your Instants while viewing it, and you will be notified when they reply, but that’s the only proof that someone has 100 per cent seen your Instant. The replies will all be shown in your inbox, just like when someone replies to your Story.

“We want to make it easier to share in the moment with friends — so we’re introducing Instants, a new way to share casual, everyday photos that disappear after your friends view them,” Instagram said. “Instants live in the bottom right corner of your Instagram inbox, and with a simple tap of the camera, you can share photos with close friends or mutuals (followers you follow back). No edits, no pressure, just life as it happens.”

Oh, and if you hate the new feature, you can actually turn it off.

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Featured image credit: Instagram