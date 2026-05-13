Someone asked what happens if you press all three pedals in a car, and I’m slightly blown away

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Welcome to another edition of brainrot, where silly questions go viral on the internet about things you’ve never even thought of before. Today we have: What happens when you press all three pedals in a car all at the same time?

We’ve had people question what the orange and green dots on phone screens are, what the brushes on escalators are actually there for, what the holes in AirPod cases are for, and did you know what the extra mirrors on the back of cars are for? So many questions, taking over Twitter, or X, feeds forever.

So now, someone has posed a whole new conundrum. Alongside a picture of the three pedals found in a car, they said: “I have a question: What happens if you press all three at the same time?” The tweet has tens of thousands of views.

Bir sorum var: Üçüne birden aynı anda basarsanız ne olur? pic.twitter.com/jmLCzew2gJ — captainblack 𝕏 (@captainblack566) April 24, 2026

Ok, so what actually does happen if you press all three pedals in a car at once?

I think we can all agree: Going out to press all three pedals in a car at once is not a good idea. Please don’t do this, it’s dangerous and well, just plain silly. But *hypothetically* there is an answer for if you were to give it a go. And, shock! Horror! Your car won’t be thanking you for it.

Pressing all three pedals (the clutch, brake and accelerator) in a manual car will probably result in you stalling. This action disengages the engine from the wheels, while simultaneously applying braking force and high engine revs. The car will slow down, but the engine will rev high, causing severe wear on the clutch, brake pads, and transmission, likely leading to a stall.

Effectively, you will really confuse your car, so not a lot will happen other than a whole lot of damage. Not a fun thing to test out.

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