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holes AirPods charging case

I had no idea what the holes on AirPods charging cases are, but now we finally have answers

A viral tweet has everyone flummoxed

Hayley Soen | Trends
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Welcome to another episode of brainrot posts going viral on Twitter, that enjoy making you question absolutely everything. Today, we bring to you answers to the question of what the holes on the bottom of an AirPods charging case are actually for.

These question posts are everywhere. Did you know what the extra mirrors on the back of cars are for? Do you need curves on window bars explained? And, people are just working out what the two lines on a keyboard are actually for. A tweet also went around teaching us all what the dots on a car windscreen are.

It’s all things I’ve never thought about, but now I can’t help but ponder over. And now, I can’t help but be puzzled about the holes on the charging case of my AirPods. Great.

What are the holes on the bottom of an AirPods charging case actually for?

A viral tweet with hundreds of thousands of views quite simply asked: “What are the holes on the bottom of the AirPods charging case for?”. People underneath were discussing various theories. Some were joking, and others gave valid suggestions of why they’re there.

So, what actually are they? According to the official Apple Support, the holes on the bottom of AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (and some newer AirPods) charging cases are for a built-in speaker used by the “Find My” app to emit sounds for easier locating. A trio of holes houses the speaker, while a single separate hole often acts as an air vent for that speaker.

The question has also gone viral on Reddit, and one user added: “It’s for the Find My feature. If you misplaced your AirPods and press Find My, these will fire up a sound that is loud so you know where to see it.”

Now I know the answer, I might finally be able to sleep at night.

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More on: Brainrot Social Media Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
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