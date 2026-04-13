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car windscreen dots

People are only just realising what those dots on a car windscreen are for and I had no idea

Maybe I should hand my license back x

Hayley Soen | Trends
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People have only just realised what the dots that go around a car windscreen are actually for, and guys, I can’t lie I am absolutely with you. I don’t think I ever noticed they were even there, yet alone thought they might have a purpose.

Over recent days, a bunch of tweets have gone viral questioning the car feature. “Does anyone know what the fuck these black dots are for???,” one tweet said. Another added: “I was shocked when I finally discovered what those little black dots on the car windshield are for.”

So, erm, what are they for?

What do the black dots on a car windscreen actually do?

The black dots actually do have a purpose. According to Autoglaze, a car glazing website so who should be the experts on this, the dots are called “frits”.

The website states they are painted black enamel that’s baked around the borders of a windscreen, during the manufacturing process. They often start out as solid black bands near the edge, and gradually dissolve into smaller dots. They are seen on windscreens, as well as other parts of a car’s glass windows.

The dots have four main purposes: They serve as a contact point between the glass and car frame, they help preserve the urethane sealant used to bond the glass to the frame, they help distribute temperature evenly to lessen optical distortion or “lensing”, and they’re there for aesthetic purposes.

In one of the tweets that went viral, X’s feature Grok also explained the dots. It said: “Those black dots at the top of a car’s windshield are called the “center visor” or “black ceramic.” When looking at the rearview mirror, they serve to soften the direct sunlight coming through the gap and prevent glare. The dotted gradient adjusts the light naturally without obstructing your view.”

You learn something new every day!

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More on: Social Media twitter Viral
Hayley Soen | Trends
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