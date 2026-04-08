The viral Japanese heart butt trend has to be the strangest thing on the internet right now

3 hours ago

Every now and again, a trend goes viral on social media that’s just god damn strange, and the Japanese heart butt trend is one of them. It has to be the weirdest thing to take over the internet in 2026 so far, but people are weirdly obsessed.

Basically, the new trend involves making a heart shape with your bum and taking a photo of it. You bend over, pull your dress tight over your butt cheeks and get someone to snap a pic, so your bottom looks like a heart. It’s called the Japanese heart butt trend because apparently, it first started in Japan, but it’s now *very unfortunately* made its way over to the UK and USA.

It seems to have started on Twitter on 31st March, when someone posted a picture of a woman in a navy blue dress doing the strange photo trend and wrote: “Woman goes viral for making a perfect heart using her body.” It’s not clear who the woman in the photo is, but it went super viral.

The tweet got more than 25.8 million views in a few days and a popular Japanese cosplayer called Kathy then gave it a go, which seemingly prompted the name Japanese heart butt trend. She shared a photo of herself doing it in a pink dress, which also went viral, quickly racking up 1.8 million views.

Now it’s become a thing and everyone is trying to make hearts with their butts and posting photos of it online. The pictures have been popping up all over TikTok, Instagram and Twitter this week as people attempt to do it for no real reason at all. And that’s it. That’s literally the whole trend. The things that go viral on the internet never cease to amaze me.

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Featured image credit: @kykyky618/Twitter