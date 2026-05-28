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Millie Bobby Brown opens up on husband’s ‘annoying’ habit as people call him a ‘manchild’

‘She’s lowkey saying he’s useless’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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An interview with Millie Bobby Brown has gone viral after she shared her pet peeves while travelling, and now people are calling out ultra-rich husband Jake Bongiovi.

Actress Millie Bobby Brown and model Jake Bongiovi have been married for two years. The pair raise a daughter together and live in rural Georgia on a secluded farm. They choose to keep details of their relationship private, but occasionally, Millie shares glimpses of what their lives are like.

In a now-viral interview clip, Millie shared her travel pet peeves with Crocs. The original interview took place in August, 2025, but now a clip is being shared around X as people criticise her husband.

“My husband, he doesn’t pack any clothes, just ever. So, we’ll leave, and I’ll have a huge suitcase, and he’ll have nothing with him, just his phone, never really a charger, he just steals mine,” she said.

“And then takes his computer and then goes, ‘Mill, I don’t have any clothes’ and I go, ‘No sh*t, Sherlock, you didn’t pack anything’, and he goes, ‘Yeah, I don’t know, maybe I’ll just have to go shopping here’, and that is where he gets you.”

The actress continued: “So he likes not to pack, and then go to a place to pack for a trip that he did not pack for.”

This isn’t the only time Millie has opened up about her husband’s shopping habit – she shared the same dilemma during her interview with Call Her Daddy.

“If I need socks, he’ll be like, ‘Let’s go to Prada’, and I’ll be like, ‘Let’s go to Target’,” she said.

People have been calling out Jake for being wasteful, saying this shows a clear difference in his and Millie’s personalities.

“Between that and her talking about how he won’t just buy socks at Walmart and has to get them from a luxury brand, I do not see this lasting,” one person on X said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @jakebongiovi

But others are defending Jake and Millie, saying her supporters are blowing the whole thing up to make it a bigger problem than it actually is.

“Did y’all not hear her say he does it so he has an excuse to go shopping for clothes because it’s what he likes doing? I do the exact same thing with some things. He’s not a manchild, the dude just has a shopping addiction, it’s really not that deep.”

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Featured image via Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

More on: Celebrity Millie Bobby Brown Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
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