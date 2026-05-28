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LSE SU drops disciplinary action against Israel Society for distributing IDF merchandise

The Students’ Union was advised to close proceedings due to freedom of speech laws protecting the society’s actions

Mark Krukov | News
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The LSE Students’ Union (LSESU) dropped disciplinary action against the university’s Israel Society, having received legal advice the society’s conduct was permitted under freedom of speech laws. 

According to UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), which revealed the closure of disciplinary proceedings on Monday, LSESU’s investigation had been looking into reports that the Israel Society had distributed “I support the IDF” wristbands and covered protest posters in the SU building with “Thank you to the IDF” stickers. 

The investigation’s report concluded the society’s conduct “may have impacted campus relations, created hostility, and undermined the union’s expectations of respectful engagement.”

It therefore recommended LSESU to consider sanctioning the society and emphasised the view that support for the IDF could be reasonably perceived by students as “distressing, frightening or provocative.”

Despite this, in an email sent to the Israel Society committee on May 12th, LSESU confirmed no disciplinary action would be taken.

In the communication, the union argued “elements of the society’s conduct and behaviours appear to have crossed the line from robust and lawful debate into conduct that may have been inappropriate or had the potential to limit open and respectful discussion.”

“However, based on the legal advice received, these matters did not meet the threshold for disciplinary action. This is due to the protections afforded to freedom of speech within the law, which the Students’ Union is required to uphold,” it added.

Israel Society’s President, Ben Weinstein, submitted a witness statement with the help of UKLFI, claiming: “The wristbands and the stickers expressed the same political opinion: That Israel, as a sovereign state, has the right to self-defence, and that those who serve in its armed forces […] are deserving of support.”

LSESU has indicated that it will introduce new guidance and mandatory training for societies concerning appropriate conduct and freedom of speech.

In December, the union had issued a statement raising “concerns about campus climate,” following the presence of a former IDF soldier on LSE campus at a Dinah Project event and the reported doxxing of students by individuals associated with Turning Point UK. 

It said: “The rise of right-wing extremism is frightening for many of our students, particularly those from marginalised backgrounds. As your Students’ Union, we have a duty of care to protect and fight for the rights of all students.”

“Whilst we recognise LSE must uphold freedom of speech and facilitate events, we believe these processes must remain transparent and accountable to ensure integrity.”

An LSE spokesperson said: “Academic freedom and freedom of expression underpin everything we do at LSE. Students and staff are strongly encouraged to discuss and debate the most pressing issues around the world in a mutually respectful manner.”

“As an institution, LSE does not take a formal position on political or international issues. Instead, it endeavours to provide a platform to facilitate discussion and critical debate, within the law, where the views of all parties are treated with respect. This includes the expression of views that are unpopular, controversial, provocative, or cause upset, but are not unlawful.”

“This is enshrined in UK law by the Higher Education (Freedom of Speech) Act 2023, that LSE has an obligation to adhere to via our  Code of Practice on Free Speech.”   

LSE Student Union, LSE’s Israel Society and the Israeli Embassy have been contacted for comment.

Mark Krukov | News
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