KCL study finds most students report AI errors, but only half actually check the content

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A King’s College London (KCL) study has found most students report AI errors, but only half actually check the content.

The study, published in May 2026, has revealed nine out of 10 students who use AI for their studies encounter problems with it.

The most common problems were factual inaccuracies and fabricated sources. Despite this, less than half of students verify the final output before using it.

What’s more, 77 per cent of students use AI frequently compared to just 46 per cent of the general population with varying agreements on its usage.

A third of university students agree that AI will eliminate jobs at a rate that will lead to civil unrest, which falls to just one fifth of the general population.

The study also found a gender gap between AI attitudes exists, with women being more sceptical of the efficacy of AI.

Male university students are more likely to agree that AI is improving their ability to think for themselves, whereas female students are more inclined to agree that AI is worsening their ability to think for themselves.

Furthermore, the majority of male students believe AI is having a positive impact on the UK, whereas just one third of women agree.

However, there is some good news, as over half of university students in the UK agree that new job opportunities will arise as a result of AI. Additionally, the majority of the public are not worried about AI replacing their jobs.

The study also showed students are more positive about AI’s use in society, but they are less positive about its impact on the economy.

The majority of university students are worried about the economic impact of AI, with 12 per cent of students going one step further and saying that they would not attend university at all. A further 60 per cent believe that AI will make the job market more difficult for them post-graduation.

Bobby Duffy, director of the Policy Institute at King’s, said: “It is still early days, and our baseline study shows that many don’t yet have firm views or much direct experience of AI’s impact, but that’s likely to change quickly, and we’ll need to outline clear plans on how we will adapt and support people in the transition.”

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