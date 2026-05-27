Boyband member flees LA with kid after ex planned his murder through $14k hitman

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Why Don’t We’s Jack Avery has reportedly fled Los Angeles after his influencer ex, Gabriela ‘Gabbie’ Gonzalez, allegedly attempted to organise his death by way of a hitman.

Last week, Gabbie was arrested alongside her dad, Javier Gonzalez, and her ex-boyfriend, Kai Cordrey. They were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder last week, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Gabbie has since been released on bail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Avery (@jackaverymusic)

Though Jack now has a restraining order in place, and he’s got sole custody of their seven-year-old daughter, TMZ is reporting that he’s left LA.

Sources close to the situation told the publication that, on Thursday, Jack fled his hometown with his mother, girlfriend, and young daughter, Lavender. After threats, the planning of his murder, and her friends and family attempting to contact him, he no longer feels “safe” in LA.

Jack Avery spoke out last week after Gabbie’s arrest

In a lengthy Instagram post last week, Jack Avery confirmed that his daughter is safe amidst the “alleged plot” to kill him.

“A few days ago, three individuals were arrested in connection with an alleged plot to kill me. One of those individuals is the mother of my daughter,” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Avery (@jackaverymusic)

“For years, my family and I have endured intense public scrutiny, false accusations, and deeply painful attacks on our character and reputation. Throughout that time, I chose to remain silent out of respect for the legal process and, most importantly, for my daughter. Right now, my focus is on being the best father I can be. I’m thankful to have sole custody of my daughter, Lavender, who is safe, healthy, and deeply loved. I look forward to continuing to build a peaceful and stable life for her.”

He also thanked people, adding: “I also want to express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, law enforcement, and the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for their support throughout this process. And finally, to everyone who has supported me and withheld judgment while the truth unfolded, thank you. Always seek the truth.”

Gabriela ‘Gabbie’ Gonzalez, her ex, and her dad are yet to publicly comment on the story, but proceedings are ongoing.

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