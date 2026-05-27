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Giant bee swarm causes chaos at traffic lights outside Leeds Station

The swarm took over a crossing outside the station on Bank Holiday Monday

Liberty Nicholson-Hulse | News
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A giant swarm of bees completely took over a pedestrian crossing outside Leeds Station on Bank Holiday Monday, leaving commuters at a loss for what to do.

The enormous cloud of bees appeared near the exit to Leeds railway station and The Queens Hotel in the evening of Monday 25th May.

Crowds kept their distance as thousands of bees swarmed the traffic light crossing in the middle of the city centre. It completely covered the crossing button, forcing people to awkwardly dodge around it.

via SWNS

The swarm caused a fair bit of chaos outside the station during one of its busiest times, with the public gathering around to see what was going on. Some passers-by stopped to film the strange scene, while others made sure to give the site a very wide berth.

Leeds business owner Terry George filmed the unusual scene on camera while heading to his nightclub, Fibre.

He said: “I was going to press the button but then I saw all the bees surrounding it and thought – no way. People crossing the road were trying to dodge them.”

“It was kind of strange, because at first you can’t see them – it just looks like a big mass,” Terry added. “Then people started to notice and stand far away. It hadn’t been cordoned off or anything. I thought that might happen.”

It is believed the bees were likely clustering around their queen while searching for a new nesting spot. While it looked pretty terrifying for anyone trying to catch a train, swarms like this are usually temporary, and bees are generally less aggressive when relocating.

Still, it’s definitely not what commuters were expecting to run into outside the station on a Bank Holiday evening.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes,  follow The Leeds Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via SWNS.

Liberty Nicholson-Hulse | News
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