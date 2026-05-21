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The image shows a view of the Parkinson building at the University of Leeds

Leeds named University of the Year at the Education North Awards

Leeds Beckett, the University of Sunderland and the University of Lancashire also took home awards

Toby Almond | News
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The University of Leeds has been named University of the Year at the 2026 Education North Awards which celebrates excellence across higher and further education in the north of England.

The awards were held on May 7, at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, with over 700 academics, students, business leaders and politicians attending.

Judges praised the university for “championing opportunity, driving innovation, and shaping the North’s brightest futures”.

Vice-Chancellor and President Professor Shearer West said: “Being named University of the Year and having our innovation recognised in this way is a tremendous honour and a moment of real pride for our entire community.

“This recognition reflects the extraordinary commitment, talent and ambition of our staff, students and partners, and the impact they make every day through excellence in research and education, our contribution to culture, health and innovation, and our deep commitment to Leeds, our region and wider society.

“What makes this especially meaningful is that it recognises not only academic excellence, but the values that underpin our work: collaboration, civic responsibility and a determination to use our strengths to address the major challenges facing communities locally and globally.

“At a time when higher education faces significant pressures, this award is a powerful endorsement of what universities can achieve when they combine global ambition with public purpose.”

Other universities which won awards include:

  • University of Sunderland – Medical School of the Year
  • University of Lancashire – Business School of the Year
  • Liverpool John Moores University – Law School of the Year

Leeds Beckett University won the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award with the #WECAN programme which addresses structural gender inequities in leadership and enterprise.

Professor George Lodorfos, Dean of Leeds Business School, says:

“Winning the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Award for the #WECAN Programme is a testament to the passion and commitment of everyone involved in creating opportunities, built on strong partnerships and innovative approaches to tackling socio-economic challenges across our region.”

The University of Leeds also won the Innovation Award for its VR Trauma NewsDay project and was named runner-up in the Diversity, Equality and Inclusion category for its Care to Go Higher programme.

The project was developed by Digital Education Enhancement colleagues Dan McKinnie and Dr Danielle Millea in collaboration with journalism academic Carl Hartley.

Professor Joanne Garde-Hansen, Head of the School of Media and Communication, said:

“NewsdayVR takes our students on an engaging journey from problem-solving with journalism skills to critical reflection. It offers a great example of collaboration between academics and learning technologists.

“Any opportunity for students to simulate making decisions and then understand the implications of those decisions leads to good thinking and even better learning.”

Emerita Professor Ruth Ashford, Deputy Head Judge, said: “It is a superb event which is tortuous for our 35 judges drawn from across the UK and from a number of sectors.

“The standard rises every year which is exactly what we want but it makes decision making so difficult.

“We can not believe the level of quality from across the Higher and Further education sectors and it is wonderful to see committed professionals from the east to west coast in one room celebrating such brilliant achievements.”

Featured image via Unsplash

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Toby Almond | News
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