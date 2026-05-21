Greater Manchester Police investigating after three men stabbed in Piccadilly Gardens

Officers do not believe there to be a wider threat to the public

4 hours ago

Three men have been stabbed during a fight in Piccadilly Gardens, with all three subsequently being arrested.

Police were called to Piccadilly Gardens at 9:54pm on Tuesday 19th May and found a man in his 20s and a man in his 50s with stab wounds.

Both were taken to hospital before a third man, also in 20s, attended Manchester Royal Infirmary with a stab wound to the back.

Armed officers, a police helicopter and multiple GMP vehicles were seen, with police cordoning off the square overnight.

Greater Manchester Police said all three have been arrested on suspicion of affray.

Officers do not believe there to be a wider threat to the public but police say there will be an increased police presence in the area as a “precaution.”

Detective Superintendent Ian McNabb said: “The use of knives or violence in our communities is completely unacceptable.

“Our officers are working tirelessly in the city centre and across Greater Manchester to tackle this kind of offending and keep people safe.

“We will be relentless in our efforts to remove knives from our streets and to bring those who carry or use them to justice to prevent incidents like this happening.”

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