“Spring Awakening” takes over Theatre 41 at York

5 hours ago

While semester two may be drawing to a close, there are still many student and local events going on all around the city, one of which is community-led production of the much acclaimed 2006 musical “Spring Awakening”.

The revival is set to take over Theatre 41 for a four-day run this weekend.

The York Tab was invited to its press night this week, and let’s just say we’d highly recommend snapping up a last minute ticket while they are still in supply.

Image Credit: Theatre 41

Spring Awakening

For those who don’t know, Spring Awakening is the smash hit musical which took the world by storm in 2006.

The Tony Award Winning musical (one being “Best Musical”) traces the themes of sex, puberty, and a yearning for a more progressive future. Following its leading characters as they attempt to challenge these themes in the rural German Countryside.

The show blends the historical setting, with a message of utmost importance in the present day, while the message of exploration speaks to students and the university experience itself.

It explores the need for progression in a world restrained by tradition and the status quo, ideas which massively speak to the world we live in today.

Rehearsal

While the show has been in production since March, the production has been working on the project since the beginning of November.

Speaking to Skye Pickford, who played Ilse, she told The York Tab: “The rehearsal process has been a dream and the rehearsal rooms always feel electric.”

While the show opens on the 20th May, eager fans were given a teaser back in April in their official “soft launch”, where the work was shared with close family and friends.

The evening consisted of acoustic performances of a mixture of songs from the show.

Image Credit: Theatre 41

The Show

The evening itself was truly an magical one, and a testament to the talent which exists in the local community of York.

The staging and design of this production intends to offer a modern re-understanding of the original play, while remaining true to the original sentiment of the source material.

It offered a unique method of casting, as leading cast members both acted, sang and played musical instruments throughout.

Casting was incredibly out of the box, with actors taking on multiple roles, with changes in character indicated by subtle changes in costume. An innovative way to handle a production with a small cast.

The thrust staging of the show, provides a completely immersive and intimate experience of the play,bringing the audience face to face with themes which it concerns.

Student Feature

As mentioned previously, the show has attracted student talent. Celebrating local and student talent alike.

Prior to the preview, we had the opportunity to speak exclusively to Skye Pickford, who plays the role of Ilse as well as the acoustic guitar.

Pickford, a second year Music student, shared with us it was has been a dream of hers to be in the musical. Telling us that she had cherished the experience to work with the company and such talented actors.

As a self-taught guitarist, Pickford went on to tell us how projects such as Spring Awakening, have provided her with the opportunity to develop her skills beyond university life.

She finished by sharing: “I can’t wait for people to see what we have been working on, this show is going to be a special one.”

Featured Image Credit: Theatre 41