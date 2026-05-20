Four key and huge details about Mackenzie Shirilla that The Crash on Netflix missed out

She kept a list of people she didn’t like, and what she wanted to do to them

30 minutes ago

The Crash on Netflix tells the story of how a then-teenage Mackenzie Shirilla drove herself, her boyfriend and a friend into a wall at 100mph, killing the two boys she was in the car with. The big question everyone straight away had was: Did she mean to?

Mackenzie Shirilla has always maintained that the 2022 car crash, that killed her boyfriend Dominic Russo and friend Davion Flanagan, was an accident. The Netflix documentary shows evidence that was used against her in court, which suggests the opposite: She drove into the wall on purpose.

Mackenzie Shirilla, who is now 21, was found guilty of murder in August 2023. She was sentenced to a minimum of 15 years, but told there was a high chance she will spend the rest of her life in prison.

The Netflix film was a pretty straight-forward telling of the case, and most notably, contained the first interview Shirilla has ever done. But it skipped plenty of parts. Here are all the details about Mackenzie Shirilla that The Crash on Netflix missed out.

Mackenzie Shirilla was caught asking her mum if they could ‘tell police I had a seizure’

In one moment that never made it to The Crash on Netflix, Mackenzie Shirilla was caught asking her mum if they should tell police she’d had a seizure when the incident happened.

In another show, Killer Cases: Audio of Shirilla, Mackenzie Shirilla was overheard speaking to her mum in some kind of pig Latin. She’s been overheard in their prison conversations talking in this language, too. It’s believed she did so, so their conversations would go undetected.

When in hospital, audio picked up her saying to her mother Natalie Shirilla: “Can we tell the police I had a seizure, can we tell the police something like that?”

She did a ‘dry-run’ of the road she crashed on, days before the actual crash happened

This was very briefly mentioned in The Crash on Netflix, but a further documentary about the case spoke way more about how Mackenzie Shirilla drove the route leading up to the crash site before the day of the incident.

In Mean Girl Murders on Hulu, which is also about what happened, it’s said that investigators believed her driving the road beforehand was a “dry-run” of her doing the route, and seeing the road condition. When police looked at Shirilla’s phone, GPS data tracked her phone as being in the same place as the accident just three days prior. They said she had no reason for being there.

“I believe she [Mackenzie] knew exactly what she was going to do,” an investigator said. The GPS hit was at the exact intersection where the crash would later happen.

People at her school have spoken out about Mackenzie Shirilla’s character

In the Mean Girl Murders episode on Hulu, classmates of Shirilla’s were lined up to speak about her. They described how Shirilla wanted to be similar to Regina George, and had a “malicious list” of people she didn’t like, and what she would like to do to each person.

“Me and Kenzie had a falling out and she spread lies about it, put me on social media and called me names,” one classmate said. “It was very frustrating. I’ve had my fair share of almost fighting Kenzie. I know I’d be on that list.”

The same person also added: “She [Mackenzie] was very mean and just aggressive. It was a very toxic environment to just even be around her.”

Another person said that “in reality Mackenzie was just the meanest girl in school” and said she “tore everybody down”.

Police explored the theory someone had tampered with the car

Another detail missed out The Crash was that police looked into the theory someone might have tampered with the car Mackenzie Shirilla was driving. The Crash mentioned that the car had not malfunctioned, but said nothing about the idea a person might have been behind something going wrong with it.

Police are said to have been aware that Shirilla had many “enemies” so had to look into the idea someone might have tampered with her vehicle. They found no evidence of this.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.