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Police bodycam captured Dom’s mum finding out about his death, and it wasn’t shown in The Crash

It’s a difficult watch

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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In the new Netflix documentary, The Crash, Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan’s murders were unpacked after they were killed in Mackenzie Shirilla’s intentional crash.

On July 31, 2022, 17-year-old Mackenzie Shirilla intentionally crashed her car into a brick wall in Strongsville, Ohio. The impact killed her boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and their close friend, Davion Flanagan, with Mackenzie later sentenced to two concurrent life sentences.

Besides brief court testimony, we didn’t get to see much from Dom’s mum, Christine Russo. Her ex-husband and daughter took part in the doc, but it’s not clear why Christine didn’t.

Dom’s mum learned of Mackenzie Shirilla’s crash from the police

In police archival footage that was shared on TikTok and YouTube, Christine was informed about the death of her son, Dominic Russo, at the hands of his then-girlfriend, Mackenzie Shirilla.

@shadowfiles_intel

The knock every Parent Fears 😳#bodycam #viral #police

♬ Originalton – Shadowfiles

In the clips, she opened the door to find several officers on her porch. They asked her to take a seat outside once she confirmed that she was Dom’s mum, sharing that she’d last spoken to her son the night before. She knew he was out with the “little girlfriend.”

When police told her about the accident, Christine attempted to stand up as she seemingly began to panic. She was physically shaking as police confirmed: “Both Davion and Dominic are deceased.”

Christine immediately shot up out of the chair, screaming as the officers attempted to calm her down.

“How can this happen?” she bellowed. “Oh, my god.”

In light of The Crash on Netflix, people have been reacting to the clip.

“I don’t like the way he broke the news. Dragging it out like that. Just cut to the chase. Spit it out,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Heart-wrenching.”

Dominic’s father appears in some footage from that day, some of which was briefly shown in the documentary. He did try to comfort his ex, who was obviously in bits over the loss of her son.

The Crash is now streaming on Netflix. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Strongsville Police Department

More on: Netflix Police The Crash True crime TV US
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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