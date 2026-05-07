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Should I Marry A Murderer didn’t cover the shocking trial details, but this documentary did

It’s told through the lens of Tony Parsons

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Should I Marry A Murderer did a brilliant job of detailing the events that led to Sandy and Robert McKellar’s jailing, but unlike the BBC’s The Vanishing Cyclist, it barely scratched the surface of the trial.

Netflix’s Should I Marry A Murderer conveyed the death and justice of Tony Parsons through the lens of Sandy’s then-girlfriend, Caroline Muirhead. She’d only been with Sandy for a few months before getting engaged, at which point he admitted to running Tony down in 2017. Sandy and his brother then attempted to cover up the hit-and-run, and it might never have come to light if it weren’t for Caroline.

At the end of the third Netflix episode, we got a peek at the court proceedings for the McKellar brothers. There’s then a cut, and we’re updated on Caroline’s life now.

It left a lot of unanswered questions, but thankfully, The Vanishing Cyclist fills in the gaps.

Credit: BBC

Credit: BBC

The Vanishing Cyclist addressed what Should I Marry A Murderer didn’t

The Vanishing Cyclist was released as part of the ongoing Murder Case series in 2025. Across two episodes, it tackled who Tony Parsons was and what he was doing at the time. The entire doc is told through the lens of Tony, rather than Sandy, Caroline, and Robert.

“Award-winning documentary series Murder Case turns its attention to one of Scotland’s most unique and haunting cases. This six-year pursuit of justice involved a missing persons search, a criminal investigation and a high-profile court case,” the official description reads.

The first episode is largely about the investigation into Tony’s disappearance, and what the police were doing in the three years between his disappearance and Caroline making the report. It ends with the case going to trial.

In the second episode, which is mostly about the trial itself, Sandy is completely different from the Netflix show. He seems emotional, repentant even as the camera cuts to him.

It’s definitely worth a watch, if only to get a bigger picture of the events, the people involved, and most importantly, Tony Parsons, through the eyes of his grieving family.

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Featured image credit: BBC

More on: Netflix Should I Marry A Murderer True crime
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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