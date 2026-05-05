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Should I Marry A Murderer?: Cyclist’s family got ‘six-figure payout’ after heinous killing

‘Compensation does not, in any way, heal the pain’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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The family of Tony Parsons, the cyclist who was tragically killed in a 2017 hit-and-run, got a six-figure payout following his heinous death, and there was no mention of it in the new Netflix documentary.

Should I Marry A Murderer? follows the true story of a Scottish woman called Caroline Muirhead, whose fiancé, Alexander “Sandy” McKellar, told her he had killed a 63-year-old cyclist called Tony Parsons and buried him in a shallow grave on the estate where he lived.

Police found his body in January 2021, and he pleaded guilty to to culpable homicide and attempting to pervert the course of justice, and was sentenced to 12 years in jail in 2023. His brother Robert, who was also in the car and helped bury the body, pleaded guilty to attempting to pervert the court of justice and got five years and three months behind bars.

Days before the trial was due to begin, solicitors for Parsons’ family agreed a settlement with the insurer of the car that McKellar was driving. It was a civil action case and the family was awarded a “six-figure payout”. The exact figure hasn’t been released, but it could be anywhere from £100,000 to £999,999.

Credit: Netflix

They were given compensation because under UK law, the harm was caused by the use of a motor vehicle. All drivers are required to have car insurance to compensate victims, not to protect the driver, so even if the other person wasn’t in a car themselves, they are still entitled to compensation. In this case, the victim sadly passed away, so the compensation was passed on to the family.

This compensation is given to cover things like loss of financial support that the victim would have provided, funeral expenses, and bereavement damages, ensuring the victim’s family isn’t financially ruined because a car was used as a weapon, whether it was deliberate or not.

Gordon Dalyell, partner at Digby Brown Solicitors, told the BBC: “The manner of Tony’s death and what happened subsequently was appalling and the pain of his loss understandably continues to cause huge distress to his loved ones.

“While compensation does not, in any way, heal the pain, it does help protect the futures of his relatives. I commend the strength of the Parsons family throughout this whole period as they try to move on with their lives.”

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Featured image by: Netflix

More on: Netflix Should I Marry A Murderer TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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