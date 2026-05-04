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Murderer

What Doctor Caroline Muirhead has been doing after Netflix’s Should I Marry a Murderer doc

She’s in a new relationship

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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In Netflix’s new true crime documentary, Should I Marry A Murderer, we hear from Doctor Caroline Muirhead, who almost got married to a killer.

Following a difficult split from a long-term partner, Caroline matched with gamekeeper Alexander ‘Sandy’ McKellar on Tinder. It was a whirlwind romance, and they were engaged within a matter of months. Before getting married, Sandy revealed a dark secret to his soon-to-be bride: He’d been involved in a hit-and-run in 2017, which he’d covered up with his brother Robert McKellar. The victim, 63-year-old Tony Parsons, had been doing a 100-mile solo charity bike ride when he was hit with by the drunk brothers.

Across three gripping episodes on Netflix right now, we watch as Caroline recalls grappling with the truth and the major part she played in getting them locked up.

What’s Caroline Muirhead doing after Should I Marry a Murderer?

Credit: Netflix

Credit: Netflix

After the horrific ordeal, Caroline Muirhead suffered a great deal of stress, guilt, and anxiety about her ex and the part she’d played in putting him away.

Afterwards, she also slammed the police for their treatment of her, telling the Daily Record in 2023 that they failed to protect her.

“From the word ‘go’ the police, they were saying if I didn’t cooperate with them I could end up in trouble myself,” she said. “I put so much trust in them and they promised anonymity, support, yet the minute you give them what they want you’re hung out to dry. They suggested from the start that I could also end up in trouble with assisting a criminal, wasting police time, aiding and abetting.”

Today, Caroline has moved to the Scottish coastline, where she’s living a sober lifestyle free from drugs and alcohol. She’s in regular contact with a therapist, is closer with her family than ever, and has even got a new boyfriend whom we got a glimpse of at the end of the doc.

“Making the documentary meant revisiting the darkest of times, and none of that was easy,” Caroline told Tudum. “But it has also been a cathartic experience. For the first time in several years, I now have hope for the future and the freedom to begin the next chapter of my life.”

Though both of the brothers are now behind bars, the ordeal is far from over. Caroline has feared for her life ever since and has installed security cameras at home to protect herself.

“You’re telling me that man is not going to come knock on my door when he gets out,” she said in 2023.

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

Is pathologist Caroline Muirhead still a registered doctor?

When the body of Tony Parsons was brought to the morgue where Caroline worked, she was placed on leave because it was seen as a conflict of interest. Her stress and anxiety accumulated more from there, at which point she started using drugs and alcohol more.

Though not confirmed, the General Medical Council shows that a Caroline Elizabeth Muirhead was unregistered for an “Administrative Reason” on March 13 2024. The profile shows that Caroline studied at the University of Edinburgh, which was noted in the documentary.

Should I Marry A Murderer is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Netflix Police True crime TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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