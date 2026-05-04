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The Devil Wears Prada 2 salary jumps are all insane, but here’s who got the biggest pay rise

And it wasn’t Meryl Streep

Francesca Eke | Entertainment
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Even back in 2006, the cast of The Devil Wears Prada received more than healthy pay cheques for their roles in the movie. With a cast of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci and the Emily Blunt – it was bound to blow up.

So they would have been categorically stupid to turn away the sequel and the salary that came with it – which makes the blow even harder to the celebs who were axed last minute from the production. These are the insane salary jumps of the cast in The Devil Wears Prada 2 from the first movie.

Stanley Tucci – $5m

the devil wears prada salary increase

via YouTube

Stanley Tucci wasn’t actually the lowest paid actor in The Devil Wears Prada back in 2006. He had already starred in multiple productions and was a highly respected actor, reflected in his higher pay. Stanley was paid a healthy $1.5m for the first movie, which would have been even more 20 years ago.

In The Devil Wears Prada 2, Stanley actually earned $6.5m – a healthy growth from his previous role but definitely less than his co-stars, making him the lowest paid actor in the sequel.

Meryl Streep – $7m

the devil wears prada salary increase

via YouTube

Unsurprisingly, Meryl Streep was paid the most in the original movie – a nice $4.5m for her role as catty but iconic Miranda in the production. However, her salary increase from the second movie was smaller than anticipated, likely because she was paid so much for the first movie.

The movie earned Meryl Streep $11.5m which is insane – and the highest paycheque from any co-star – but wasn’t the biggest salary increase in The Devil Wears Prada 2, at only $7m difference.

Anne Hathaway – $9m

via YouTube

Back in 2006, Anne Hathaway raked in just $1m for her role – which is significantly lower than her co-stars. She hadn’t yet broken out as an A-list actress in Hollywood, but was starting to rise in popularity after The Princess Diaries, which was released in 2001.

By 2026, she’s starred in huge productions like Interstellar, Les Misérables, Ocean’s 8 and Alice Through The Looking Glass and got paid $10m for her role as Andy in the new movie.

So it makes sense that her salary increase for The Devil Wears Prada 2 is $9m.

Emily Blunt – $9.5m

the devil wears prada salary increase

via YouTube

The underdog of the original movie, getting paid the least by far compared to her more experienced cast mates, Emily Blunt had the biggest salary increase from The Devil Wears Prada movies.

The British actress only received 500k for her role as Emily Charlton in the 2006 movie – a HUGE cut from everyone else. Since its release, she’s gone on to make a huge name for herself, featuring in Oppenheimer, A Quiet Place and its sequels, The Girl on the Train, Into The Woods and The Fall Guy. Plus a lot more.

She raked in a whopping $10m for the sequel, making her salary increase for The Devil Wears Prada 2 a juicy $9.5m.

So despite getting the smallest portion of the pie back in 2006, Emily Blunt clearly came out on top as having the most success growth over the last 20 years.

Featured image via YouTube

More on: Celebrity Film The Devil Wears Prada
Francesca Eke | Entertainment
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