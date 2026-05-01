Where Sandy McKellar is after Should I Marry A Murderer, and full police statement about him

Police have been highly criticised for the handling of the case

3 hours ago

Netflix has just released Should I Marry A Murderer, a true crime documentary series that follows a woman who stayed engaged to a man who was accused of murder, all to help gather evidence against him. Should I Marry A Murderer tells us how how Caroline Muirhead met a man called Sandy, who she would later find out was behind a horrific crime.

Three years after a violent crime was committed and carefully concealed, young forensic pathologist Caroline Muirhead met a man called Alexander “Sandy” McKellar on Tinder, and quickly fell in love. Their whirlwind romance lead to an engagement within two months.

But her fiancé was hiding something horrific. He confided in her about a brutal killing and a body that was never found. On September 29th 2017, McKellar and his brother were leaving a party while intoxicated when they hit a cyclist. Their victim was Tony Parsons, who was on a 100-mile solo charity bike ride.

The two brothers didn’t seek medical help for Tony, and instead hid his body while they went to change their car. They later returned in a truck, and placed Tony inside. They buried his body, and didn’t tell anyone for years.

Where is Should I Marry A Murderer subject Alexander ‘Sandy’ McKellar now?

After McKellar was caught, his charge was changed from dangerous driving to murder. This was because evidence indicated Tony hadn’t been killed upon impact, and for a while, when the brothers didn’t seek help, had remained alive.

A plea bargain was reached, and Alexander “Sandy” McKellar pleaded guilty to the reduced charge of culpable homicide. Sandy McKellar was sentenced to 12 years in jail, while his brother was jailed for five years and three months.

Sandy’s lawyer spoke on his behalf and said that his client “accepts that, while catastrophically injured, Mr Parsons was alive at the time. The only explanation which he offers is simply fear and panic.”

They continued: “Using his words, he says he was too much of a coward to come clean. When he met Caroline and she went to the police, he fully accepts that ultimately she made the right decision in doing so.”

The brothers are both still carrying out their sentences, in prisons in Scotland.

The full police statement about Alexander ‘Sandy’ McKellar

At the time, Caroline Muirhead made multiple complaints against Police Scotland. She believed the force did not protect her at her most vulnerable. After a five-year investigation, the majority of the complaints were not upheld and the police maintain they offered Caroline appropriate support.

At the time, Police Scotland released a full statement about Alexander “Sandy” McKeller. It thanked officers for their hard work, but didn’t mention Caroline.

It said: “The brutal and uncaring actions of these men left the family of Mr Parsons distraught, not knowing what had happened to him for many years. It appeared that he had just disappeared into thin air.

“A major policing operation was carried out to try to find Mr Parsons, including searches over a vast and remote area near to where he was last seen. Despite exhaustive investigation work carried out by officers and extensive coverage in the media, the brothers did not come forward to disclose what happened.

“In December 2020, information provided to officers led to the brothers being arrested and then charged. Further searches were carried out and in January 2021 human remains were found in a remote area of ground close to a farm near the A82. These were identified as Anthony Parsons.

“Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of Mr Parsons and I hope that the court outcome now gives them some kind of closure. I would like to thank the local community for all their help and assistance during this complex investigation and to members of the public who came forward and provided information.

“I would also like to pay tribute to all the officers who worked on this case and to the dedicated work carried out over many years to bring these men to justice.”

Should I Marry A Murderer is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.