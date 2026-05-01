Leaked: The on-set ‘diva demands’ and requests Alissa had for producers during MAFS Australia 2026

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This week has seemingly been a bit of a turning point for Alissa Fay on MAFS Australia 2026. After she was berated by Bec in the screenshot scandal for seemingly no reason, homestays week has seen a real change. Now, demands Alissa made to MAFS Australia producers have been revealed.

During homestays week, Alissa made some comments that raised eyebrows. Even her own friends asked if she had considered David in her life plans for the future, or was just thinking about herself. Matters were only made worse when unseen clips were released, showing her snobbery towards David.

In a video, Alissa was talking to her husband about his lack of assets and experiences, bragging about how she’s travelled the world, visited 20 countries, had her own house and “built her personal brand”. She then called him out, and said he’s got nothing to show for himself, and that she wanted to see him “do something with his life”. Ouch.

‘I want a Coke Zero. Is it cold? It has to be cold’

It turns out David wasn’t the only one who saw this side of Alissa. Apparently producers of the show did too. Alissa apparently had a bunch of demands on-set for MAFS. Sources close to the MAFS set have said Alissa developed a reputation as a “demanding” cast member.

An insider revealed Alissa’s “diva” demands included making sure her cold beverages were served at a temperature exactly to her liking. She wanted drinks on demand, and they had to be served perfectly. “Alissa was really demanding towards the crew,” the source told Woman’s Day.

The insider continued: “She was always saying, ‘Give me a Coke. I want a Coke Zero. Is it cold? It has to be cold’.” The MAFS crew in question are used to tough cast members, but even so were “surprised” by Alissa’s demanding ways.

Alissa also didn’t think the accommodation for the MAFS retreat was up to much, and a huge argument she had with David over the room lacking blinds didn’t make it to air. “There is no blind. I can’t sleep here, there is no blind,” Alissa said during the argument.

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At the row’s most heated moment, Alissa said: “I’m just trying to fix the f*cking problem and you’re just standing there not coming up with a solution.” David replied: “I hear you, babe. You have the solution. Babe, I could have solved it easily.” Alissa then said: ‘F*ck you! I f*cking solve every problem. You piss me off!”

Oh dear.

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