Exeter University has launched a real Hogwarts-style degree in magic and witchcraft

3 hours ago

Do you fancy yourself as Hermione Granger: Muggle-born, but an expert when it comes to everything magic and witchcraft?

While it might not be quite the same as the real Hogwarts, Exeter University is letting postgraduate students get pretty close to the Harry Potter experience with a degree full of mystic and wizardry.

Launched in September 2024, Exeter University’s year-long postgraduate MA course in magic and occult sciences offers students an insight into the rich traditions that have shaped Eastern and Western culture.

Instead of teaching students to cast their own spells, the programme seeks to delve into the hidden frameworks of decolonisation, alternative epistemologies and feminism, enabling interdisciplinary engagement across departments. The wide breadth of optional modules available are testament to this, such as Dragons in Western literature and art, the legend of King Arthur, and Islamic thought.

Speaking to Exeposé, course leader, Emily Selove, said: “[Magic] has the power to excite people and make them think and debate, which is what the humanities are for.”

She explains the course will “allow people to reexamine the assumption that the West is the place of rationalism and science, while the rest of the world is a place of magic and superstition.”

Unravelling this long-entertained misconception was, in part, the deciding factor of housing the course in Exeter’s Institute of Arab and Islamic Studies, an acknowledgment of the West’s debt in culture and science, and a nod to its occult focus. To ignore this influence, Selove argues, would be “foolish.”

The degree is certainly the first of its kind, and a pioneering venture into the unexplored and often overlooked crossovers between intellectual and cultural history, opening the path for students to shape the trajectory of the arcane and academia.

Although you’re unlikely to encounter any real witches and wizards while studying at Exeter, enrolling on the course is the perfect way to deepen your knowledge of all things magical.

Featured image via Warner Bros, Unsplash and Exeter University logo

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