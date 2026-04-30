University of London Vice-Chancellor resigns after being accused of bullying

Wendy Thomson said the claims are ‘unfounded’ and is now taking legal action

4 hours ago

University of London’s vice-chancellor Wendy Thomson has resigned, following her suspension over allegations of bullying and poor leadership.

The ex-vice-chancellor, who was suspended after a board meeting in May 2025, was accused of presiding over a “culture of bullying and fear,” having a “serious lack of strategic direction,” and showing “repeated displays of aggressive and belittling behaviour.”

She denied the allegations, calling them “unfounded, anonymous and leaked.”

Thomson claimed she had raised concerns about the management of the institution’s finances and the “behaviour of some of the key persons involved” around the time the allegations arose.

She accused the university of failing to investigate those concerns “properly and transparently.” Thomson argued she has been left now choice but to pursue legal action over, what she calls, unresolved concerns about governance and financial management.

The ex-vice-chancellor, who joined the institution in 2019, said she has now made two public interest disclosures about governance failures and “imprudent financial management” at the University of London.

The University of London is a federation of 17 member institutions, including King’s College London, University College London and London School of Economics and Political Science.

The University of London confirmed it received Thomson’s letter of resignation. Her lawyers are preparing a claim to an employment tribunal for constructive dismissal and alleged detrimental treatment after she made whistleblowing disclosures.

Thomson told The Times: “I am proud of my service to the university, our students and staff. Together, for over six years we managed the disruption and financial jeopardy caused by the pandemic and set course on a positive strategy for the University of London. I am full of admiration for the work of the university’s academics and I will continue to advocate for the global mission pursued with such success for students around the world.”

Sir Richard Dearlove, the former chairman of the board of trustees at the University of London, said he was “saddened and shocked at the unjust way with which Wendy has been treated” since he left the Board in July 2024.

“It absolutely does not accord with the sound and well-documented record of her performance during my tenure as chairman of the board of trustees. There is no reasonable explanation that can be served on her for such a fundamental and sudden change in the assessment of her leadership and management,” he said.

A spokesperson for the University of London told The Times: “Professor Thomson was suspended by the university’s board of trustees on 27th May 2025 pending an investigation into allegations raised about her. That investigation process has concluded.

“The board stands behind the thoroughness of the process and is confident that it was carried out in accordance with the principles of good governance and was fair to all parties. As such, we strongly disagree with Professor Thomson’s characterisation of the university in her letter.

“The board will now look to appoint an interim vice-chancellor in accordance with its statutes and ordinances.”

The University of London has been contacted for comment.

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