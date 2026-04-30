The Tab

University of London Vice-Chancellor resigns after being accused of bullying

Wendy Thomson said the claims are ‘unfounded’ and is now taking legal action

Leticia Alvarez | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

University of London’s vice-chancellor Wendy Thomson has resigned, following her suspension over allegations of bullying and poor leadership.

The ex-vice-chancellor, who was suspended after a board meeting in May 2025, was accused of presiding over a “culture of bullying and fear,” having a “serious lack of strategic direction,” and showing “repeated displays of aggressive and belittling behaviour.”

She denied the allegations, calling them “unfounded, anonymous and leaked.”

Thomson claimed she had raised concerns about the management of the institution’s finances and the “behaviour of some of the key persons involved” around the time the allegations arose.

She accused the university of failing to investigate those concerns “properly and transparently.”  Thomson argued she has been  left now choice but to pursue legal action over, what she calls, unresolved concerns about governance and financial management.

The ex-vice-chancellor, who joined the institution in 2019, said she has now made two public interest disclosures about governance failures and “imprudent financial management” at the University of London.

The University of London is a federation of 17 member institutions, including King’s College London, University College London and London School of Economics and Political Science.

UCL, via Unsplash

The University of London confirmed it received Thomson’s letter of resignation. Her lawyers are preparing a claim to an employment tribunal for constructive dismissal and alleged detrimental treatment after she made whistleblowing disclosures.

Thomson told The Times: “I am proud of my service to the university, our students and staff. Together, for over six years we managed the disruption and financial jeopardy caused by the pandemic and set course on a positive strategy for the University of London. I am full of admiration for the work of the university’s academics and I will continue to advocate for the global mission pursued with such success for students around the world.”

King’s College London, via Unsplash

Sir Richard Dearlove, the former chairman of the board of trustees at the University of London, said he was “saddened and shocked at the unjust way with which Wendy has been treated” since he left the Board in July 2024.

“It absolutely does not accord with the sound and well-documented record of her performance during my tenure as chairman of the board of trustees. There is no reasonable explanation that can be served on her for such a fundamental and sudden change in the assessment of her leadership and management,” he said. 

A spokesperson for the University of London told The Times: “Professor Thomson was suspended by the university’s board of trustees on 27th May 2025 pending an investigation into allegations raised about her. That investigation process has concluded.

“The board stands behind the thoroughness of the process and is confident that it was carried out in accordance with the principles of good governance and was fair to all parties. As such, we strongly disagree with Professor Thomson’s characterisation of the university in her letter.

“The board will now look to appoint an interim vice-chancellor in accordance with its statutes and ordinances.”

The University of London has been contacted for comment.

For more of the latest news, guides, gossip and memes, follow The London Tab on InstagramTikTok and Facebook.

Featured image via X and Unsplash

Leticia Alvarez | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe
Latest

Right, when does MAFS Australia 2026 end? Here are the final dates and what we have left

Hayley Soen

There’s a whole new twist yet to come

Right, here’s what a ‘bird’ means on TikTok since they’re getting dragged in this new trend

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I needed the context

Want to be on The Durham Tab 2026-2027 editorial team?

May Thomson

Here’s EVERYTHING you need to know, with the LINK TO APPLY IN THIS ARTICLE

Exeter University has launched a real Hogwarts-style degree in magic and witchcraft

Nicola Cirican

Exeter’s MA in magic and occult sciences brings witchcraft into modern academia (no wand required)

Billie Eilish branded ‘hypocrite’ as harsh take on animal lovers who eat meat causes chaos

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I feel attacked

Black band tattoo

People just learned the filthy meaning behind the black band tattoo, and I’m clutching my pearls

Kieran Galpin

And this is why we Google tattoos before getting them

This impossible age riddle is getting on everyone’s nerves, so here’s the very logical answer

Ellissa Bain

It’s actually quite a tricky one

University of London Vice-Chancellor resigns after being accused of bullying

Leticia Alvarez

Wendy Thomson said the claims are ‘unfounded’ and is now taking legal action

Real woman The Devil Wears Prada’s Emily is based on shares shady reason she was so ‘mean’

Ellissa Bain

She has finally identified herself after 20 years

Good lord, Sam had even more questions in a notebook for Chris than we saw on MAFS Australia

Claudia Cox

‘I don’t think people realise how mean he actually was’

Love Is Blind Chelsea Kwame split

Shayne has now waded in on the rumour Love Is Blind couple Chelsea and Kwame have split

Hayley Soen

He just loves to make everything messier

Meet the first year LJMU student transforming a major university building

Grace Ellen

Olivia Garry is playing a key role in the refurbishment of the Henry Cotton Building

Bonnie Blue

Bonnie Blue goes viral in video with little brother, and ofc he’s a bloody Soundcloud rapper

Kieran Galpin

Making a video with your sister’s Bang Bus is not it

Cambridge college signs £10 million agreement with Chinese university

Alexander Newman

Fudan University’s constitution contains a ‘pledge to follow the Communist Party’s leadership’

Drag Race All Stars winner Jimbo labelled ‘misogynistic’ after problematic new TV show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Who is the target audience for this?’

Cardiff graduate got catcalled by van driver, then reported his untaxed vehicle to DVLA

Hawra Ghor

‘Got harassed in Cardiff but karma had my back’

Rachel Kerr

Truth of what happened to missing UK influencer after husband called reports she was found ‘fake’

Hayley Soen

There have been conflicting reports of her whereabouts

Lancaster-Scarborough steam train trip to pull Harry Potter coaches

Isabella Frost

The journey will mark the 400th anniversary of Scarborough being named a spa

MAFS Australia’s Alissa reveals ‘x-rated’ real reason she suddenly switched on David

Ellissa Bain

We’re starting to see some cracks

oxbridge colleges hardest to get into this is emma emmanuel college cambridge

The 20 absolute hardest Oxbridge colleges for applicants to snatch up offers from

Claudia Cox

One Oxford college only lets nine per cent in