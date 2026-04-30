Bonnie Blue goes viral in video with little brother, and ofc he’s a bloody Soundcloud rapper

Making a video with your sister’s Bang Bus is not it

4 hours ago

Right, so there’s a rapper whose gone viral on Twitter who may or may not be Bonnie Blue’s little brother.

The viral moment kicked off last week when @GreatBritishMC tweeted a rap video from two young-ish lads, now identified as Choppzz and DL. Bonnie Blue even makes an appearance in the video, blowing a kiss to the camera before walking out of shot.

“Bonnie Blue’s little brother has kick-started his rap career, and she’s even appeared in his first music video,” the caption read.

It went positively viral from there, amassing over 10 million views, nearly 7k likes, and thousands of replies. It was soon picked up by other outlets like the Daily Star.

Bonnie Blue’s little brother has kick-started his rap career, and she’s even appeared in his first music video 😳 pic.twitter.com/RYdIdU76mU — GBMC 🇬🇧 (@GreatBritishMC) April 24, 2026

Is this actually Bonnie Blue’s little brother?

First off, I wouldn’t say that GreatBritishMC is a reputable news organisation, even with its 17k followers on Twitter. That being said, the fact that it was picked up by multiple news organisations does lend it some credibility.

There’s also a line in the song about the former OnlyFans girly that reads: “Now I’m live in central London doing shoots with Bonnie Blue.”

But the big question would be: Why would Bonnie Blue appear in some random would-be rapper’s music video? Them being related could explain that, and we know for a fact that Bonnie Blue has a half-brother and half-sister that she grew up with.

Whether her little brother is actually Choppzz is yet to be seen, but Bonnie Blue has been approached for comment to clear up the confusion.

He’s continued to post about her

Whether he’s actually Bonnie Blue’s lil brother is beside the point now, because he’s using that connection to generate traffic over on TikTok. His last five videos have borne some kind of reference to being her brother.

The infamous Bang Bus featured

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐃𝐋 † (@dlfromdaten)

In another video on Instagram, this time posted by DL, the two lads rapped outside of Bonnie Blue’s infamous Bang Bus.

He ‘addressed’ it in another video

In another video, Choppzz claimed that he was going to address being Bonnie Blue’s brother.

“I know you’ve seen that video going around that says I’m Bonnie Blue’s brother,” he told the camera. “Personally, I don’t even see it.”

His friend definitely saw the resemblance, and after saying that “Your sister is sexy tho”, Choppzz gave him a stern look.

Regardless of whether it turns out to be Bonnie Blue’s little brother or not, I’ve got some cracking names for Bonnie if she too enters the music space:

Clickbait Barbie

Lil Locked Content

The Notorious S.T.I

Paywall Princess

Call me Bonnie, we can chat!

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Featured image credit: Chopzz/TikTok