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Bonnie Blue

‘Dense high definition ridges’: Bonnie Blue has launched a s*x toy, and the reviews are traumatic

Anyone got a birthday coming up??

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Bonnie Blue has launched her own Fleshlight, and yes, it’s a complete replica of the real thing. We all knew this time would come, but we’re all in this together.

Given the success of her record-breaking stunts and the hordes of thirsty men in the palm of her hand, it was only a matter of time before Bonnie Blue launched a s*x toy. Considering her narcissism, I assumed it would be a Bonnie Blue brand, but she’s actually partnered with the official Fleshlight company for the venture.

Available on Amazon, though currently out of stock due to high demand, it’s priced at $69.98. That had to be deliberate, right?

“These s*x toys for men are an exact pocket p*ssy of the star’s famous intimate parts. These male s*x toys from Fleshlight has been created using Fleshlight’s super skin technology meaning this best part of any allows you to get intimate with the Bonnie Blue,” the description reads.

” Famously taking over 1,000 men in one day. Thanks to this Fleshlight pocket p*ssy you don’t have to follow anyone else in, and these men’s sex toys give you all of the fun, without the requirement of mask wearing – you owe Fleshlight a thank you!”

Credit: Bonnie Blue

The product itself is pretty typical for a Fleshlight, though I can’t speak to how similar it is to the real thing – ask Beavo. It’s made from “sculpted channels” that keep pressure “constant and engaging”, and it even has “Bonnie’s signature right next to her lady parts, for that personal touch.”

And yes, there have been reviews for Bonnie Blue’s Fleshlight

The concept of someone buying a Fleshlight and leaving a review on Amazon is WILD, but there are currently nine happy customers with pretty chunky statements. All in all, 68 per cent of customers gave it the maximum five stars. 15 per cent gave it two stars, though, so not everyone is feeling it.

Beneath a video of someone doing a literal unboxing video – he was thrilled, by the way – someone confessed they’re “super pleased with the toy I picked up!”

“This one has some bumps (not as large as they look on the Fleshlight site, but definitely feelable) for the first two inches, then a tighter bit (fortunately, the material used stretches nicely – I was sold on the first one when someone demonstrated that if you take the sleeve out of the case, you can fit your hand in it) followed by some ridges,” someone else said.

Despite most of the reviews being glowing, there was some disgruntled feedback.

One person moaned: “First, I really don’t understand why the toy is so big. It is comically oversized and bulky, and I’m sure Miss Blue’s area isn’t as big as the product itself. I’m sure some people enjoy a larger product to hold onto, but it just doesn’t feel good for me personally.

“As for looks, the texture of the sleeve is good but not as smooth as I was hoping, and it got pretty sticky really quickly, so you will need a lot of talc to keep the smooth feel. Also, the casting of Bonnie’s vagina isn’t as detailed as I would have liked, and there is no extra colouring or detailing apart from the standard material.”

I know what’s on your Christmas list this year. Jk.

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Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue/Amazon reviews

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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