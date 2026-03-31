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Bonnie Blue details nefarious plans for court apperance, and yes it’s a literal s*x tape

The details of the upcoming tape are too much

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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Bonnie Blue is steadily approaching a court apperance, but rather than focus on avoiding fines and jail, she’s planning a s*x tape using the actual legal proceedings.

Earlier this year, after being arrested in Bali, Bonnie Blue was taken into custody by the Metropolitan Police. She was charged with “outraging public decency” after simulating a s*x act in front of the Indonesian embassy. She was holding the country’s flag at the time, ofc. Legal proceedings have been ongoing ever since, but Bon Bon has been off in Cancun for barely legal Spring Break fun.

In a recent get ready with me, which she filmed in Mexico, Bonnie did her skincare as she discussed the upcoming court date. She revealed her outfit, a Bottega Veneta blazer, and the reason she hired her lawyer: Because she was wearing Van Cleef bling.

“The police are doing all the media for me on this one,” she said, sharing her intention to take full advantage of the fanfare. “Money kind of evens out the same. I would have paid to do like a big group scene, and on the back of this I’m going to make a s*x tape.”

@bonnie_btsx

lol crazy April but mug shot being leaked pending #bonnieblue #bonniebabybump #bonniecharged #policeupdate #tape #workwork #springbreak

♬ original sound – bonnie_btsx

Though Bonnie won’t be recording the film in the actual courtroom, she’s reached out to Andy Lee to use his studio in London. He’s got a makeshift interrogation room there, so that’s where the group scene will be set.

Long story short: She’s going to use the actual court proceedings in the s*x tape, answering questions about the arrest during the gangb*ng.

“I wanna be handcuffed,” she continued. “And then, have that many fluids on me that I can slip out of the handcuffs.”

Trigger warning: This next Bonnie Blue moment is minging

At the end of the video, Bonnie referenced how she enjoys incorporating comedy into her scenes. She talked about being deported from Bali, where she was given official deportation papers. Warning: It’s majorly gross.

“At the end, I got the men to finish on my deportation papers,” she said. “I then put those papers inside of me, and it finished on me pulling it out and throwing it at the camera.”

Great. So glad I learned that. Bonnie Blue’s court appearance can not come soon enough.

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Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue/MADE NAGI/EPA/Shutterstock

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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