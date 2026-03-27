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Bonnie Blu

Bonnie Blue gives a rabid pregnancy update between barely legal teens on Spring Break

Our multitasking queen

Kieran Galpin | Trends
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If you somehow haven’t learned: Bonnie Blue is currently on Spring Break, where she is up to no good with hordes of “barely legal” teens.

After a tumultuous time at last year’s Spring Break, Bonnie Blue opted for Cancun, Mexico, this year for her charity work. She’s been posting nonstop, both on her normal pages and the army of clipping accounts she keeps at the ready. They’re pretty depraved, even for her.

Thankfully, in between all that chaos, she had time to update her followers on her reported pregnancy.

Bonnie Blue threw up a lot at Spring Break

@bonnie_.blue

my work day included, jet skis, filming TikTok’s and admin. A job I’ll never stop! #work #bonnieblue #workday #dayinthelife #spendthedaywithme

♬ Originalton – Bonnie Blue

Earlier this week, Bonnie said she was up at least three or four times with morning sickness despite being on the strongest possible anti-nausea medication. She’s nothing if not persistent, though, and she was dead set on ending her Spring Break in spectacular fashion. This included jet skis, filming TikToks, and lots of mingling with those barely legal teens I mentioned earlier.

She spent a lot of time hanging out with friends that day, and her evening meal consisted of steak, chips, mashed potatoes, and sweet potatoes. She’s eating for two after all.

Unfortunately, her day ended “like every other night”: Her head in the toilet bowl, throwing up.

Poor thing.

She was back at it the next day!

@bonniebluepregnant

Bonnie Blue at Spring Break while she’s pregnant

♬ original sound – bonnie

On the last day of Spring Break, Bonnie was feeling pretty rough as she rifled through her bikinis for the perfect outfit. Again, her day was mostly mingling with the Spring Breakers, usually in the Eiffel Tower position. Her meal was steak, a f**k ton of potatoes, and some carrots for a “balanced diet”, she joked.

Though most people in the comments are loving the vlog version of Bonnie, the videos are quite the tonal whiplash.

One minute she’s talking about the pregnancy symptoms, and the next, some spotty teen is grinding into her behind. It’s a lot.

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Featured image credit: Bonnie Blue/TikTok

More on: Bonnie Blue OnlyFans Viral
Kieran Galpin | Trends
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