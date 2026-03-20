I hate to say it, but Bonnie Blue’s filthy response to HSTikkyTokky has changed my opinion of her

The lesser of two evils for sure

8 hours ago

Though Bonnie Blue won’t be winning the Nobel Peace Prize anytime soon, her response to HSTikkyTokky’s manosphere comments is hilarious.

Despite literally managing OnlyFans girlies, including one by the name of Ellie Nutt, HSTikkyTokky has branded them “disgusting.” He even said he’d disown his own daughter if she joined the platform.

In the Netflix doc, Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere, HS threw his toys out of his pram when Louis compared him to Bonnie Blue. She even featured in the doc, debating HS about the morals of OnlyFans.

“You’re saying me posting pictures with a few girls is the same as getting sh*gged by a thousand guys? Don’t compare me to Bonnie,” the manosphere influencer moaned to Louis Theroux. “I’m not getting triggered, but you’re talking s**t mate.”

Bonnie Blue has now responded to HSTikkyTokky, and it’s so good

Speaking to the Daily Star, Bonnie clapped back at HSTikkyTokky’s comments in Louis Theroux: Inside The Manosphere.

“I’m not at all surprised that someone is using my name for more views,” she said. “I’m not sure what’s longer, my next 1,000 men whilst pregnant queue or the list of people that have my name in their desperate mouths, trying their best to stay relevant.”

Speaking to the publication whilst partying away in spring break, Bonnie was not losing any sleep over the influencer’s opinions.

“He wasn’t worth the ten minutes I gave him then, and isn’t worth my time now. I’m in a bed full of spring breakers,” she added.

Bonnie even suggested that Louis Theroux make a documentary about her, explaining: “If Louis Theroux would like to have a discussion with someone not hypocritical, self-centred and actually stands by what they say, then I would welcome that.”

Not gonna lie, I would totally devour a Bonnie Blue and Louis Theroux crossover.

Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix/Bonnie Blue