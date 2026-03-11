The Tab

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

She knows no bounds

Hayley Soen | Trends

Being pregnant isn’t stopping Bonnie Blue, as she’s back off doing her infamous Spring Break tour with “barely legals”. Bonnie has been doing Spring Break for a couple of years now, and the break sees her partying with students.

Last year, Bonnie released a full 41-minute documentary of her Spring Break escapades. She tasked herself with sleeping with “barely legal” college boys in America. She was living it up at the Grand Oasis for a week in March, a five star hotel where students from unis across America go to enjoy their holiday.

Now, Bonnie Blue has revealed she is heading back to Cancun for another chaotic Spring Break, despite recently announcing she is pregnant. She’s heading back to the Mexican hotspot with plans to “drain Spring Breakers” once again, as thousands of American students descend on the beaches for the annual party season.

Bonnie Blue at Spring Break

Bonnie last year, via YouTube

In a post ahead of the trip, Bonnie revealed what she claimed as her packing list for the getaway, which included T-shirts, blue ski masks, condoms and what she jokingly described as a “fake baby bump.”

Obviously people are questioning her decision, given her current health status. Many said the pregnancy could simply be another publicity stunt designed to generate buzz before Spring Break kicks off.

“I’m going back to drain Spring Break again,” she said in a recent teaser, suggesting the upcoming trip could be even bigger than previous years.

If last year’s outing is anything to go by, it’ll be wild. The documentary showed her in clubs getting photos with people, and hanging out round the pool drinking. She was at parties and events every day, and of course, there was a lot of NSFW content too. Let’s at least hope some parts of that are toned down for the baby!

Sorry, you’re all wrong about the Chappell Roan paparazzi incident for one deep reason

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There are so many awful takes

Explaining how Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson accidentally created the hilariously viral ‘ISTG’

Hebe Hancock

It’s literally hilarious

Leeds University students lead call for misogyny to be reclassified as a hate crime

Poppy Grainger

Misogyny is not currently a crime, but Leeds University Union is demanding change

Peter Mandelson

How and where to read the Peter Mandelson files, because it’s more confusing than Epstein’s

Kieran Galpin

There are currently 146 pages

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Ellissa Bain

It had been months since John died

Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

Hayley Soen

She knows no bounds

Love Island All Stars 2026

Wait, has this All Stars Islander got straight back with their Love Island ex after the show?!

Hayley Soen

What was the point in going back to the villa?

Calling all newly elected Social Media officers: Here’s how to blow up your society’s socials

Erin Malik

A step-by-step guide on how to outdo your predecessors

Um, a bride has already said this slur that is so bad it had to be cut from MAFS Australia

Hayley Soen

She said it to Gia on the very first day

The Lancaster Tab Tries: One Lancaster pub quiz for every day of the week

Erin Malik

Evenings starting to feel a bit free? It’s time to put your brain to the test

