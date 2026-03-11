Oh hell, Bonnie Blue is back doing Spring Break with ‘barely legals’ despite being pregnant

30 mins ago

Being pregnant isn’t stopping Bonnie Blue, as she’s back off doing her infamous Spring Break tour with “barely legals”. Bonnie has been doing Spring Break for a couple of years now, and the break sees her partying with students.

Last year, Bonnie released a full 41-minute documentary of her Spring Break escapades. She tasked herself with sleeping with “barely legal” college boys in America. She was living it up at the Grand Oasis for a week in March, a five star hotel where students from unis across America go to enjoy their holiday.

Now, Bonnie Blue has revealed she is heading back to Cancun for another chaotic Spring Break, despite recently announcing she is pregnant. She’s heading back to the Mexican hotspot with plans to “drain Spring Breakers” once again, as thousands of American students descend on the beaches for the annual party season.

In a post ahead of the trip, Bonnie revealed what she claimed as her packing list for the getaway, which included T-shirts, blue ski masks, condoms and what she jokingly described as a “fake baby bump.”

Obviously people are questioning her decision, given her current health status. Many said the pregnancy could simply be another publicity stunt designed to generate buzz before Spring Break kicks off.

“I’m going back to drain Spring Break again,” she said in a recent teaser, suggesting the upcoming trip could be even bigger than previous years.

If last year’s outing is anything to go by, it’ll be wild. The documentary showed her in clubs getting photos with people, and hanging out round the pool drinking. She was at parties and events every day, and of course, there was a lot of NSFW content too. Let’s at least hope some parts of that are toned down for the baby!

