This Bridgerton sibling goes on to have NINE children, and their names are questionable

The world of Bridgerton might be packed with scandal and dramatic declarations of love, but at its heart it’s really about family. If you thought Violet Bridgerton having eight children was chaotic enough, the next generation takes things even further.

In the original novels by Julia Quinn, the youngest Bridgerton sibling ends up with a family that’s even bigger than the one he grew up in. In the eighth book, On the Way to the Wedding, Gregory Bridgerton marries Lucinda ‘Lucy’ Abernathy, and together they go on to have an enormous brood of NINE children.

Most of their kids are actually named after Gregory’s siblings, continuing the Bridgerton family tradition in the most chaotic way possible. Their children are called Katharine, Richard, Hermione, Daphne, Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Eloise and Francesca.

A couple of those names have different inspirations though. Katharine is thought to be a nod to Kate Sharma (known as Kate Sheffield in the books), while Richard is named after Lucy’s brother. Hermione is also not a Bridgerton tribute, she’s named after Lucy’s closest friend instead.

Gregory and Lucy’s love story is also one of the messiest in the series. When Gregory first meets Lucy, he’s actually convinced he’s in love with her best friend and companion, Hermione Watson. While trying to win Hermione’s affection, he spends more time with Lucy, and slowly realises he’s fallen for the wrong woman.

There’s just one major complication: Lucy is already engaged to someone else. She’s promised to marry Lord Haselby, a man Gregory recognises from their time at Eton.

Despite this, Gregory and Lucy begin secretly seeing each other, helped along by Gregory’s mischievous younger sister Hyacinth Bridgerton. The two eventually spend a night together, but Lucy still decides to go through with her arranged marriage.

In true Bridgerton fashion, Gregory dramatically interrupts the wedding ceremony, declaring his love and even proposing to Lucy right then and there. She initially turns him down. But later, at the wedding reception, she meets with Gregory privately and finally accepts his proposal.

Lucy is able to have her marriage to Haselby annulled with his blessing, and she soon marries Gregory instead.

After all the drama, the pair settle down in the English countryside, moving to a large farm where they eventually raise their nine children together. However, their story isn’t without tragedy. Lucy nearly dies while giving birth to their youngest children, twin daughters Eloise Lucy and Francesca Hyacinth, leaving Gregory terrified he might lose her.

Even with nine children, though, the Bridgertons still don’t quite beat the real-life royal family that inspired the show’s era. Queen Charlotte and King George III famously had 13 children, including George IV, Prince Frederick, Duke of York and Albany and William IV.

So while the Bridgertons are known for their huge families, even they couldn’t quite top the real Regency-era royals.

