The Tab

This Bridgerton sibling goes on to have NINE children, and their names are questionable

I would never have expected this

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

The world of Bridgerton might be packed with scandal and dramatic declarations of love, but at its heart it’s really about family. If you thought Violet Bridgerton having eight children was chaotic enough, the next generation takes things even further.

In the original novels by Julia Quinn, the youngest Bridgerton sibling ends up with a family that’s even bigger than the one he grew up in. In the eighth book, On the Way to the Wedding, Gregory Bridgerton marries Lucinda ‘Lucy’ Abernathy, and together they go on to have an enormous brood of NINE children.

Netflix

Most of their kids are actually named after Gregory’s siblings, continuing the Bridgerton family tradition in the most chaotic way possible. Their children are called Katharine, Richard, Hermione, Daphne, Anthony, Benedict, Colin, Eloise and Francesca.

A couple of those names have different inspirations though. Katharine is thought to be a nod to Kate Sharma (known as Kate Sheffield in the books), while Richard is named after Lucy’s brother. Hermione is also not a Bridgerton tribute, she’s named after Lucy’s closest friend instead.

Gregory and Lucy’s love story is also one of the messiest in the series. When Gregory first meets Lucy, he’s actually convinced he’s in love with her best friend and companion, Hermione Watson. While trying to win Hermione’s affection, he spends more time with Lucy, and slowly realises he’s fallen for the wrong woman.

Netflix

There’s just one major complication: Lucy is already engaged to someone else. She’s promised to marry Lord Haselby, a man Gregory recognises from their time at Eton.

Despite this, Gregory and Lucy begin secretly seeing each other, helped along by Gregory’s mischievous younger sister Hyacinth Bridgerton. The two eventually spend a night together, but Lucy still decides to go through with her arranged marriage.

In true Bridgerton fashion, Gregory dramatically interrupts the wedding ceremony, declaring his love and even proposing to Lucy right then and there. She initially turns him down. But later, at the wedding reception, she meets with Gregory privately and finally accepts his proposal.

Lucy is able to have her marriage to Haselby annulled with his blessing, and she soon marries Gregory instead.

After all the drama, the pair settle down in the English countryside, moving to a large farm where they eventually raise their nine children together. However, their story isn’t without tragedy. Lucy nearly dies while giving birth to their youngest children, twin daughters Eloise Lucy and Francesca Hyacinth, leaving Gregory terrified he might lose her.

Netflix

Even with nine children, though, the Bridgertons still don’t quite beat the real-life royal family that inspired the show’s era. Queen Charlotte and King George III famously had 13 children, including George IV, Prince Frederick, Duke of York and Albany and William IV.

So while the Bridgertons are known for their huge families, even they couldn’t quite top the real Regency-era royals.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

The strict reason Bridgerton’s Francesca is wearing black at Benedict and Sophie’s wedding

Wait, is John coming back to Bridgerton?! Here’s what’s up with viral ‘resurrection’ video

Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson once performed to the Queen, and the story is actually wild

Latest

YOLO has a new queuing system: Here’s how to make the most of the queue

Hawra Ghor

YOLO is getting that much better

bridgerton violet and francesca

Hidden details in Bridgerton connect Francesca to Violet, and I’m sobbing over what this means

Claudia Cox

This foreshadows what will happen next in Francesca’s love life

What Vic and Christine have said about Love Is Blind experience as they were barely on show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve made it into my Love Is Blind hall of fame

The eye-watering cost of the houses in Bridgerton shows how wealthy they really are

Ellissa Bain

Imagine living there

how Bridgerton siblings rich

The Bridgerton siblings ranked by how rich each of them actually is, and the gap is massive

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the poorest is a millionaire

This Bridgerton sibling goes on to have NINE children, and their names are questionable

Hebe Hancock

I would never have expected this

Cardiff University issues ‘distressing’ warning over module containing Wuthering Heights

Isabel Schofield

Students have been warned of ‘graphic representations of physical and sexual violence’

Bonnie

Three pregnancy questions Bonnie Blue will never answer, as she reveals details of new stunt

Kieran Galpin

She hath spoken!!

bridgerton siblings children

A complete list of the Bridgerton siblings’ children, and the sweet meanings of their names

Claudia Cox

Not Gregory naming a kid after every sibling but Hyacinth…

Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

Violet Kennerk

The alleged incident of sexual harassment took place last Saturday

YOLO has a new queuing system: Here’s how to make the most of the queue

Hawra Ghor

YOLO is getting that much better

bridgerton violet and francesca

Hidden details in Bridgerton connect Francesca to Violet, and I’m sobbing over what this means

Claudia Cox

This foreshadows what will happen next in Francesca’s love life

What Vic and Christine have said about Love Is Blind experience as they were barely on show

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They’ve made it into my Love Is Blind hall of fame

The eye-watering cost of the houses in Bridgerton shows how wealthy they really are

Ellissa Bain

Imagine living there

how Bridgerton siblings rich

The Bridgerton siblings ranked by how rich each of them actually is, and the gap is massive

Suchismita Ghosh

Even the poorest is a millionaire

This Bridgerton sibling goes on to have NINE children, and their names are questionable

Hebe Hancock

I would never have expected this

Cardiff University issues ‘distressing’ warning over module containing Wuthering Heights

Isabel Schofield

Students have been warned of ‘graphic representations of physical and sexual violence’

Bonnie

Three pregnancy questions Bonnie Blue will never answer, as she reveals details of new stunt

Kieran Galpin

She hath spoken!!

bridgerton siblings children

A complete list of the Bridgerton siblings’ children, and the sweet meanings of their names

Claudia Cox

Not Gregory naming a kid after every sibling but Hyacinth…

Urgent investigation launched after alleged sexual harassment on York St John’s campus

Violet Kennerk

The alleged incident of sexual harassment took place last Saturday