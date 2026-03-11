The Tab

What Vic and Christine have said about Love Is Blind experience as they were barely on show

They’ve made it into my Love Is Blind hall of fame

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Despite being one of the only successful couples of Love Is Blind season 10, Vic and Christine got like, no airtime. Here’s what they’ve said about their time on the show.

This season of Love Is Blind has been chaotic, but at least we’ve had two successful couples, unlike Denver. But one couple – Christine and Vic – have had minimal screen time despite being the fan-favourite couple of the season. Luckily, they’ve both done a couple of interviews since leaving the series, which have given us a bit of insight into their time on Love Is Blind.

“Even before those doors opened [to reveal what she looked like], it was like, ‘This connection feels right. It feels like it was meant to be,” Chris said in an interview with The New York Post. “So it was just like, ‘Yeah, that’s my person, regardless.’”

The university professor has seen all the love from viewers of the series and has been pleasantly surprised by the reception.

“I was not expecting that sort of reaction. Because I feel like [we were] … I would use the term ‘boring’ in the sense that I feel like viewership and the public want more chaos,” he said.

Vic expanded on this sentiment in a post shared to Threads.

“Seemingly healthy relationships can present boring. It can trigger scepticism & think pieces disguised as truths, “In part, for valid reasons because the world exposes us to wicked things & pain. I entered the experiment with faith, an open mind & heart…not with discrimination/hate,” he said.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Christine (@christinelham)

“I’ve seriously dated women of different races. I came looking for a potential wife, & if you think the colour of the person’s skin would change the decisions in episodes 1-3, you don’t know me. I pray for society’s healing.”

Christine has also spoken about the relationship in an interview with Tudum, in which she revealed she was very anxious that Vic wouldn’t want to go to Malibu with her.

“I remember someone telling me, ‘If you guys both choose to go, then this will happen,’ ” Christine recalls. “And then it dawned on me like, ‘Oh my gosh, what if he doesn’t want to go?’,” she said.

Vic added: “One of the beautiful things about it was the quality time. I was in paradise with my lady,” he says. “We talked about everything, revisited the conversations we had in the pods, and [found out] how we could travel together. If I had to put it in one word, it would be tranquil.”

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

