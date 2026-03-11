Cardiff University issues ‘distressing’ warning over module containing Wuthering Heights

Students have been warned of ‘graphic representations of physical and sexual violence’

A module containing Wuthering Heights has been issued a content warning by Cardiff University, amidst the release of a controversial film adaptation of the classic, directed by Emerald Fennell, starring Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi.

Cardiff University issued a content warning over a BA English Literature module Victorian Worlds: Forms of Transformation, explaining it will deal with themes of “physical and sexual violence, which some student may find distressing.”

The full warning read: “Please be aware that several of the books/topics discussed in this module deal with difficult themes (including misogynistic, homophobic and racist attitudes, as well as graphic representations of physical and sexual violence), which some students may find distressing. If you have any concerns about this, please contact the module leader for advice.”

The Sun described the measure as a “woke warning”.

English literature student Anouk Dugganhill, who has a strong love for Emily Brontë’s classic novel, told The Cardiff Tab that any content warning should be placed on the Wuthering Heights film adaptation rather than on classic novels.

Anouk expressed her dislike for Emerald Fennell’s new film, explaining she loved the book and felt the adaptation took away from its beauty and romance. In her view, placing a warning attached to the novel following what she considers a misrepresentative film adaptation is “an unfortunate disservice to the book.”

A poll conducted by The Cardiff Tab revealed 86 per cent of students don’t believe Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights is in need of a content warning.

A second-year politics student told The Cardiff Tab: “I don’t think it harms anyone, especially if it helps someone who is triggered by the themes in either the novel or the film.”

Another student added: “It doesn’t hurt anyone, but also doesn’t feel terribly necessary. It’s a very neutral thing to do.”

The Cardiff Tab also asked Cardiff University students for their opinions on Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation, with 56 per cent of students saying they had already seen the steamy adaptation of the classic novel.

Students showed mixed opinions on the film, with one arguing the film had “terrible casting” with “no chemistry between actors”.

However, another student thought the film “showed that love comes in all forms, caring, kind, toxic and ugly. Love is hard to escape”.

One person commented: “Enjoyable for the film that it was but not a faithful adaptation!”

Member Lord Toby Young from the Free Speech Union said: “If any students find the themes too distressing, perhaps they aren’t ready for university. Maybe they’d be more suited to a soft play centre.”

Sir John Hayes, a Tory MP, added: “This is insulting to students’ intelligence.”

A Cardiff University spokesperson said: “The content warning is intended to warn students that they may find some of the themes in these historic texts distressing and provide an opportunity to discuss concerns with the module leader. It enables students to make an informed decision before choosing the module.”

