Millie told All Stars producers she’d quit the show if Liam entered, in secret off-camera talks

‘I made that very clear’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Millie Court has confessed to having conversations with All Stars producers, in which she told them that if her Love Island ex Liam Reardon entered the show, she’d quit.

On and off, Love Island winners Millie and Liam were together for four years. Then, despite her once saying it was her biggest fear that Liam would do All Stars, Millie signed up herself.

In the villa, she made it very clear she didn’t want her ex back, and she moved on with Zac Woodworth. However, it was reported at the time that Millie had attempted to get it written into her All Stars contract that Liam couldn’t be a bombshell on the show. ITV is said to have refused.

Now, appearing on the Great Company Podcast with Jamie Laing, Millie has said it was very much on the producers’ agenda that Liam could be thrown in to stir up drama. But that was something she really, really didn’t want.

“Were you worried that the producers might bring in Liam?,” Jamie asked. Millie replied: “I was yeah. Worried. But, I knew that he was focusing on creating a gym, he’s just opened a business. I just didn’t think it was something he would do. We would know that wouldn’t have worked. If he’d have gone on it [Love Island], I wouldn’t have gone on it.

“It would be hard for me and I would be hard for him. I don’t know whether he knew I was going on it, so I’m not sure whether he maybe thought about it and had those chats, but yeah, I was worried.”

Millie said that she did have conversations in which she made this clear to producers, whilst she was on the show. “I did say to the producers. I did,” she admitted. Millie added her reasoning was because she’s “already lived that” with Liam. “That’s not what this experience is about for me. I don’t want to get back with him.”

Millie added she didn’t feel she needed to be in the villa with Liam for any closure either, and said it might have worked for other All Stars in the past, but that wasn’t what she needed.

She concluded: “I said to the producers, if he [Liam] were to come in, I would leave the show. If I was in there already and he walked in. I made that very clear. That I would leave.”

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
