Explaining how Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson accidentally created the hilariously viral ‘ISTG’

If you’ve been anywhere near Bridgerton Twitter or TikTok recently, you’ve probably seen the ISTG meme. And somehow, the moment that refuses to die came from a very wholesome place: Luke Thompson not knowing what a very common internet acronym meant.

The actor, who plays Benedict Bridgerton in Bridgerton, went viral after a clip from a promo interview started circulating online. What was meant to be a sweet compliment game quickly turned viral.

The moment that started it all

In a video interview with Teen Vogue, Luke Thompson and his co-star Yerin Ha sat down to read compliments fans had written about each other.

Luke was asked to read one message praising Yerin, who plays Sophie Baek in the latest season. The fan comment read: “She is so ethereal. ISTG, I will fight Benedict for her. She is already the most perfect Sophie.”

Instead of skipping over the acronym or reading it out fully, Luke confidently pronounced it exactly how it looked: “Istg.”

Yerin immediately burst out laughing, and the moment quickly spread across social media thanks to her completely losing it in the background.

It somehow got even funnier later

The moment Luke realized istg means I swear to God not Instagram was caught on camera

😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/7VezZLeehp — ᴿᵒʳʸ| Benophie 🛁🫧 (@Baebenophie) February 26, 2026

The story didn’t end there. In another interview, the pair brought up the now-infamous acronym again.

When Yerin asked what he thought it meant, Luke confidently replied: “Instagram.”

At that point, she had to break the news that ISTG actually stands for “I swear to God.” The realisation, and Yerin’s hilarious reaction, made it start circulating everywhere.

istg pic.twitter.com/4H2OwPJtdG — out of context bridgerton (@NoContxtBton) March 1, 2026

Bridgerton has fully adopted it

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix UK & Ireland (@netflixuk)

Even the official Netflix UK account joined in on the joke, sharing the clip online. Yerin Ha responded in the comments with a simple: “Sending to Luke.”

One person wrote: “Poor Luke, istg it’s going to haunt him for the rest of his life.”

Another joked: “ISTG will forever live in my head. I can literally hear Yerin laughing.”

Netflix has even turned it into merch

Netflix’s official store is now selling a “Bridgerton Embroidered Dad Hat istg”, a tongue-in-cheek reference to the viral moment. The cap comes in black or Bridgerton’s signature blue and is marketed as a subtle nod for diehard fans.

ISTG, I love them both.