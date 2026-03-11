The Tab
A complete list of the Bridgerton siblings’ children, and the sweet meanings of their names

Not Gregory naming a kid after every sibling but Hyacinth…

Claudia Cox

The lead characters in Bridgerton keep having kids, and I’m getting lost. To help you keep track of Violet’s extensive progeny, then here’s a rundown of exactly how many children each of the Bridgerton siblings have, and the increasingly silly names they get.

Anthony

Once Kate and Anthony finally graced season four with their presence, we did meet their baby Edmund. In the book series, he gets a brother called Miles pretty much straight away.

Anthony’s daughter Charlotte is born five years later, and Mary is born eight years after that. She is named after Kate’s step-mother. The book The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After says Mary was “a bit of a surprise… or so they’d told Violet. She made it a point to stay out of her grown children’s bedrooms except in the case of illness or childbirth.”

Benedict

Season four ended without an epilogue, so we didn’t see any of Benophie’s future plans or children. But in the books, Benedict and Sophie have three sons called Charles, Alexander and William. Sophie bans Posy from naming any of her many children Violet, so Sophie can call her own daughter that.

Colin

Although Colin and Penelope’s first child does feature in seasons three and four, we never hear his name on the show. In December 2025, Nicola Coughlan revealed on Instagram that her fictional child is called Elliot, after Eloise.

In the book series, Penelope and Colin have more kids, named Agatha (after our idol Lady Danbury), Thomas, Jane and George. There is a really sweet story in The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After about how George struggles learning to talk, and Simon helps.

Daphne

We actually saw two of Daphne and Simon’s kids in Bridgerton. Violet played with August (aka Auggie) and an unnamed baby in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Although, both Violet and the Netflix website seem to have forgotten that child exists.

Thankfully, we know from the book series that Daphne carries on naming her kids alphabetically, just like her parents did. Belinda, Caroline and David are born in consecutive years. Er, maybe that’s why Daphne and Simon didn’t show up to John’s funeral or Benedict and Sophie’s wedding? Then they have another kid 17 years later – called Edward – who is just objectively an accident.

Eloise

Eloise’s children were already in the Netflix show. The showrunner Jess Brownell has confirmed Eloise’s season will follow the book To Sir Phillip, With Love. Eloise will marry Phillip Crane, and become the step-mother of Marina and George Crane’s kids, Amanda and Oliver. In The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After, it’s clear Amanda has come to see Eloise as her mother. The book says: “I have the finest mother in England… I am quite certain she saved us all.”

bridgerton children eloise's either amanda or oliver i don't remember

Ta-da!
(Image via Netflix)

Eloise also has three biological children with Phillip, called Penelope (nawww), Georgiana and Frederick.

Francesca

Bridgerton season four dealt with Francesca wanting to have a baby. You may be pleased to learn that Fran does eventually get her wish. After she finds love again, she still struggles with fertility for several years, but then has a son called John. Just one year later, she gives birth to a daughter. She names her Janet Helen Stirling, after John’s mother and aunt.

francesca bridgerton janet who she names one of her children after

John’s mother, who Francesca names her own daughter after (Image via Netflix)

Gregory

He wins the prize for having the most kids, and for giving them the daftest names. Gregory and his wife Lucy have nine children. The first three are called *takes deep breath* KatharineHazel  (after our queen Kate), Richard (after Lucy’s brother), Hermione (after Lucy’s bestie, who Gregory was in love with first, which is a bit weird).

Then, they have Daphne, Anthony, Benedict, Colin, and twins called Eloise and Francesca. Yup, that’s every sibling apart from Hyacinth.

Hyacinth is (understandably) quite offended. She writes to her husband: “What on earth are they going to do with two more children? The mind boggles.” A fair point. Then Gregory renames the youngest two Eloise Lucy and Francesca Hyacinth. Woah, how original.

Hyacinth

So, Hyacinth will eventually marry Lady Danbury’s grandson. They have a much more sensible number of children, and call them George and Isabella.

So, overall, Edmund and Violet Bridgerton have 35 grandchildren. If we also count Posy’s children and Daphne’s grandchildren, then the extended family includes two Anthonys, two Charleses, two Colins, two Daphnes, two Edmunds, two Eloises, two Francescas, two Kates, two Penelopes, two Sophies, two Thomases and two Violets. Then there are three separate Benedicts, and three different Johns.

The family also features both a Jane and a Janet. If you were to shout “Georgie!” down the stairs, you might get a response from Georgiana, Georgette or two distinct Georges, who are pretty much all the same age.

Woah, it must be confusing when they’re all in the same house.

