Please enjoy the wholesome ending Posy and Rosamund get after Bridgerton S4 in the books

Posy gets married and it’s the cutest love story ever

Claudia Cox

Bridgerton season four part two did have a happy ending for Benedict and Sophie. But we didn’t get a conclusive ending for Rosamund or Posy in the Netflix show. Thankfully, the books cover a much longer timeline. So, here is exactly what ending Rosamund and Posy get, after Bridgerton season four.

Rosamund’s love life does not go great

In the Bridgerton book series, Rosamund becomes interested in Phillip Cavender. That’s the horrible man who tried to assault Sophie in season four part one. However, Araminta doesn’t let them marry, as she doesn’t think Phillip is posh enough. Really. In the book An Offer From a Gentleman, Lady Whistledown writes: “Lady Penwood has been heard to say that she will not settle for a mere mister.”

Three years after Sophie marries Benedict, Rosamund still hasn’t found a husband. She lives with Araminta, and shuns Posy whenever they run into each other in London. Lovely.

Posy has the most wholesome ending ever

The author Julia Quinn wrote a whole novella from Posy’s point of view. The story is part of a book called The Bridgertons: Happily Ever After. We find out pretty much every detail of Posy’s future life. Don’t worry, it’s pretty great.

After Araminta’s big confrontation with the Bridgerton family, Araminta disowns Posy. Violet decides Posy is too precious and is hers now. Really. Violet becomes Posy’s “unofficial guardian” and invites her to live with her, Eloise and Hyacinth. The Bridgerton girlies help Posy with her self-confidence, and she gets to the point of announced to Sophie: “I like myself.”

Sophie worries Posy “is not for everyone”, and plots to find her a husband who appreciates her. She invites Posy to visit her and Benedict at My Cottage in the summer, and accidentally-on-purpose invited their nice new neighbour round for tea while Posy is there. The neighbour is called Hugh Woodson. You can picture him as being the same boy who Posy dances with at the end of episode eight.

bridgerton posy and husband maybe

Obsessulated
(Image via Netflix)

The book says: “he has never been the most handsome, or the most athletic. He had never been the cleverest, or the snobbiest, or the most foolish. What we had been, and what he had been all of his life, was the most well-liked.” He becomes besotted with Posy, calls her “Miss Perfection”, and starts making out with her in Benedict’s art studio when they don’t think Sophie is watching.

Posy and Hugh get married when she’s 25, and he’s nearly 30. The book says: “No-one was surprised when Posy produced a baby nine months later, and then at yearly intervals after that. She took great care in the naming of her brood, and Mr Woodson… adored her too much to argue with any of her choices.”

She has a baby in June four years in a row, and calls them Sophia, Benedict, Georgette and John. (The last two are named after her husband’s parents.) Then five years later, Posy has another daughter, and calls her… Araminta. Really. “Sophie nearly fell over from the shock of it.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Isabella Wei (@izabearlur)

Posy’s logic seems to be that her mother would hate for her name to go to somebody who “attacked life with a smile” and “good humour”. So, she names the baby not “for” her mother, but “because” of her mother?

Sophie doesn’t really get it, either.

Anyway, Posy lives really close to My Cottage (and eventually to Eloise, too) so their kids all grow up together and live happily ever after. The end.

Featured image via Netflix.

