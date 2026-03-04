People are only just clocking the huge age gap Sophie and Benedict have in Bridgerton

3 hours ago

People are only just realising that Sophie and Benedict Bridgerton have a rather large age gap. Season four of the show kept us yearning until the very end, with us having to wait until a post credit scene in part two to finally see their wedding day. I’ll be honest with you, I’m still a little emotional.

But let’s go back in time, to establish some dates. Bridgerton season one kicked us off in 1813. When the show started, Benedict was 26. We’ve seen him grow in so many ways. From all *those* thr*esome scenes, to finally finding Sophie and wanting to get married.

In season four, we got the wedding of Sophie and Benedict Bridgerton. With that, people have noticed the newlyweds have quite a considerable age gap.

How old are Sophie and Benedict Bridgerton meant to be?

By the time we’ve got to season four of Bridgerton, we’re set in 1816 in Regency London. That means Benedict is now just turned 30-years-old. Sophie is aged 22 in the Bridgerton book the show is based on, An Offer From A Gentleman. So, the couple have a huge eight year age gap.

However, a big age gap was quite common during the Regency era. Men tended to want to wait until they were well established in wealth before committing to marriage. This meant they often ended up marrying women over 10 years younger than them. A man in his 30s marrying a woman in her late teens or early 20s was pretty normal.

So, Sophie and Benedict Bridgerton having a bit of an age gap is quite accurate to history! That makes one thing, as this week a former butler to the actual royal family has noted one bit of etiquette the show gets totally wrong.

