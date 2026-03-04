This is the real reason Violet refused to marry Marcus in Bridgerton and I’m crying

2 hours ago

Everyone was rooting for Violet and Marcus in Bridgerton season four, but this is the real reason she couldn’t say yes to his marriage proposal.

The Bridgerton mum and Lord Anderson were casually sleeping together without anyone knowing, but he decided he wanted something a lot more serious. In the final episode, Violet rejected Marcus’ proposal and asked if they could carry on seeing each other in secret instead, with no strings attached. But he wasn’t happy with that idea.

So, why didn’t Violet want to marry Marcus, even though she clearly is very in love with him? Well, the main reason is that she had to put her children, specifically Francesca, first in her time of need.

In an interview with Deadline, the actress who plays Violet, Ruth Gemmell, explained: “I think a lot of it has to do with the fact that Francesca is in a whole heap of hell. Above all, I think her children will always come first.

“I think certainly, talking to Lady Danbury, it was very much a case of taking on Mrs Wilson’s mantra of life is meant to be lived, but when something as traumatic as that has happened to her child, I think she sheepishly goes back to feeling a little bit guilty for having indulged herself. I think a lot of it came from that.”

Francesca just went through the hardest thing in life, losing her husband John, and Violet feels like she needs to look after her daughter first, always putting everyone else’s needs before her own.

“John’s death has just floored her,” the actress added. “Everyone talks about how it’s time for Violet, and it’s nice to have her moment in the sun. When John’s death happens, I think she realises that moment is not hers at the moment.”

Violet has also experienced the grief of losing a husband that Francesca is feeling firsthand, so she feels for her extra hard. The Bridgerton children’s father Edmund, the 8th Viscount Bridgerton, died from an allergic reaction after a bee sting when he was just 38.

Featured image credit: Netflix