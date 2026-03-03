This emotional hidden detail you missed in Bridgerton season four will break your heart

7 hours ago

People have spotted a hidden detail in multiple scenes of Bridgerton season four that everyone missed, and it’s an emotional nod to a late character.

Throughout the series, there are loads of bees, which are a symbol of Violet’s husband, Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, who died from an allergic reaction to a bee sting at just 38 years old.

Bees have heavily featured throughout the Netflix series as a symbol of him, and there were loads in seasons one and two, particularly. However, there weren’t as many in season three. Now, they’re back in full force, and there are quite a few scenes where bumble bees appear in season four to show that the Bridgerton dad is always there.

At the start of episode seven, right after John’s death, there’s a close-up of a bee on a piece of lavender. Then, just seconds later, two children are holding maypole sticks with bees on the end. The scene then cuts to Francesca in mourning inside the Bridgerton house, so the bees show that her father is there with her through such a difficult time.

There’s another bee right at the end in the post-credits scene, when Benedict and Sophie adorably get married in the gardens of my Cottage. Again, the insect symbolises the fact that Edmund is there with Benedict on the most important day of his life. How sweet! Plus, there’s one in Netflix’s opening credits.

People actually have a theory that there’s actually a bee hidden somewhere in every single episode of Bridgerton that’s ever been made. That’s never been confirmed, but I believe it.

Edmund Bridgerton was never in the show, but he does appear in flashbacks. In one scene, we saw the Viscount’s death. He was out hunting with Anthony and picked some hyacinths from the ground to take back for his wife, Violet. As he was picking them, he was stung by a bee and had an allergic reaction that caused his death.

He sadly never met his youngest daughter, and Violet called her Hyacinth in his memory. But he is always remembered as a loving dad and husband.

