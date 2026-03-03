People think Michaela played a major role in John Stirling’s death in Bridgerton, and it’s tragic

4 hours ago

Bridgerton season four, part two, completely broke everyone emotionally with the sudden death of Lord John Stirling, but there’s a theory that Michaela might have played a major role in his death, and it’s so tragic.

Things were finally looking hopeful for Francesca and John in Bridgerton. But suddenly, he lies down for a nap after complaining about a headache, and never wakes up.

The show keeps the cause of death fairly vague, but both the books and the cast later confirmed that John dies from a ruptured brain aneurysm. And now, viewers have come up with a theory suggesting that Michaela Stirling may have unintentionally accelerated what happened.

The theory claims Michaela indirectly added to John’s strain

Some viewers believe Michaela’s presence may have unknowingly contributed to the conditions that worsened John’s health.

Firstly, John is frequently shown staying up late while spending time with Michaela. Throughout the season, Francesca repeatedly worries about John’s headaches and encourages him to rest.

The theory suggests that lack of sleep and his already demanding responsibilities could have placed extra strain on his body. Medical research does show that chronic sleep deprivation can increase blood pressure, which is considered a risk factor for aneurysm rupture.

The second part of the theory focuses on stress. As season four progresses, John increasingly finds himself caught between two people he deeply cares about: His wife Francesca and his cousin Michaela.

Francesca struggles with jealousy and confusion over John and Michaela’s closeness, while Michaela appears uncomfortable being pushed towards other romantic prospects. John often acts as the emotional bridge between them, trying to keep the peace on both sides. This constant need to keep everyone happy could have put a lot of stress on him.

Again, none of this causes an aneurysm outright. But people believe it may have accelerated an already existing condition.

But what makes this theory so heartbreaking is the irony. John’s final happiness comes from seeing Francesca and Michaela finally getting along. Victor Alli, who plays John Sterling, told Tudum, “If John had a final wish, it would be for his wife and cousin to get along. When they do, it’s like, ‘I’m good now. I can sleep easy.’ It’s really the best thing ever for him.”

Which means, if the theory holds any emotional truth at all, the very relationships John cherished most may have added to the strain that led to his final moments.

That makes an already devastating Bridgerton death hurt even more.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now.