This huge timeline plot hole makes Francesca’s marriage in Bridgerton season four confusing

Bridgerton season four has already given us loads to talk about, from Benedict’s messy love life to Sophie’s wild backstory, but now, people are pointing out a timeline plot hole that has everyone a bit baffled.

Bridgerton season four follows Benedict, the second-oldest Bridgerton, as he explores his love story with Sophie. At the same time, it also develops Francesca’s storyline, which would come after Eloise’s if the Netflix show follows the books.

Last season, Francesca married John, Earl of Kilmartin, and they are now trying for a baby. Now, in one scene, Francesca is upset because she isn’t pregnant yet and worries that it’s her fault for not “reaching the pinnacle.” John comforts her by saying they haven’t even been married for a year yet.

Um… what?

There’s a huge timeline plot hole in Bridgerton season four

Bridgerton season four timeline plot hole

via Netflix

Here’s where things get tricky. Colin and Penelope’s baby, Elliot, looks to be at least six months old. But John and Francesca got married just after Colin and Penelope, so even if we assume Penelope conceived immediately, the timeline still doesn’t make sense. By the time Francesca is worrying about not being pregnant yet, it should be well over a year.

Even showrunner Jess Brownell addressed this in an interview with Vanity Fair. She revealed that Colin and Penelope actually conceived during the steamy mirror scene in season three, well before their wedding. And added, “The timeline is a little bit unclear.”

So, even knowing when conception happened, the timing between all the weddings and babies still leaves some big questions.

Basically, Bridgerton’s “perpetual spring” makes it feel seamless on screen, but if you start doing the math, things get messy.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

