Here’s who Bridgerton’s Eloise ends up marrying, and guys, it’s really not good

Sadly, it’s not Theo

Hebe Hancock

Eloise Bridgerton is one of the most beloved characters in the Bridgerton universe. Played by Claudia Jessie, she’s the quick-witted, fiercely feminist middle Bridgerton who has absolutely no interest in playing by society’s rules.

Netflix

Season two saw Eloise make her official debut on the marriage market, with Violet hoping she’d be just as successful as Daphne had been the year before. Instead, Eloise spends most of the season dodging suitors, sneaking off on solo adventures, and obsessively trying to uncover the identity of Lady Whistledown.

That’s how she meets Theo Sharpe, a printer’s assistant with radical political views who introduces her to a world beyond the Ton. Their connection is intense, but it all comes crashing down at the end of season two thanks to Penelope, aka Lady Whistledown.

Netflix

Although Theo and Eloise part ways, it’s clear she cares deeply for him. However, when Eloise returns in season three, Theo is nowhere to be seen. Instead, Eloise attempts to embrace Ton life, strikes up an unlikely friendship with Cressida Cowper, and eventually heads off to Scotland with her sister Francesca. For much of season three, Eloise is happily “on the shelf” and very much not looking for love.

So… who does Eloise actually end up with?

Eloise’s book endgame explained

In Julia Quinn’s fifth Bridgerton novel, To Sir Phillip, With Love, Eloise is considered a spinster at 28, and she genuinely doesn’t mind. After her best friend Penelope finds love, Eloise begins to question whether she’s chosen independence out of principle… or fear.

Enter Sir Phillip Crane.

Netflix

Phillip is a brooding widower and single father whose unexpected marriage proposal turns Eloise’s life upside down. After a period of letter-writing and a very impulsive visit, the two form a genuine connection, and yes, they end up happily ever after.

Who is Sir Phillip Crane in the show?

Sir Phillip (played by Chris Fulton) has already been introduced in Bridgerton. He first appears at the end of season one and returns briefly in season two as the husband of Marina Thompson.

Phillip marries Marina after his brother, George Crane, dies in the war, leaving Marina pregnant. In season two, Colin Bridgerton visits the couple. Phillip and Colin bond over their shared love of travel, and that’s largely the last we see of him.

Netflix

Marina later struggles deeply with her mental health and attempts to end her life. Although Phillip saves her from the lake, she falls ill and later dies, leaving him alone with their children.

After Marina’s death, Eloise writes to Phillip to offer her condolences. The two begin corresponding regularly, forming a bond through letters before ever meeting in person. Eventually, Phillip proposes, and Eloise’s love story begins.

Will Bridgerton follow the books?

Of course, the show could still change everything. Julia Quinn has previously confirmed that she isn’t involved in the show’s writing process and only sees scripts once they’re finished. Speaking in a 2021 interview, she explained she acts solely as a consultant and that major changes are ultimately up to the production team.

That said, while Bridgerton has made adjustments, including changing the sibling order and gender-swapping Michael Stirling into Michaela, the core romances have so far remained intact.

bridgerton season four francesca and john

All the scary evidence for Francesca’s husband John dying in Bridgerton season four part two

Claudia Cox

The new trailer has a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clue

Listen up, Durham: Radio shows for Epiphany Term & beyond

Katy Vos

Whether you’re trudging up Elvet Hill, procrastinating in the library, or lying in bed convincing yourself you’ll make that 9am, Purple Radio has something for you – here’s your guide

Here’s who Bridgerton’s Eloise ends up marrying, and guys, it’s really not good

Hebe Hancock

Sadly, it’s not Theo

Uni of York students say high laundry costs are forcing them to choose between food and clean clothes

Shannon Downing

York SU says washing and drying at the university costs £5.10 per load

Lancaster University societies sign an open letter in opposition of Reform UK groups on campus

Emma Netscher

Jack responded claiming ‘the students attempting to ban Reform are clearly anti-free speech’

Interview: Jack Anderton on immigration, Harry Styles tickets, and why he supports Farage

Evie du Bois

‘If we can’t enforce our own borders, then what is the point of the state?’

Bridgerton happens Francesca Michaela books

It’s different in the Bridgerton books, so here’s what happens between Francesca and Michaela

Suchismita Ghosh

The showrunner has also explained the change

millie

Omfg, Made in Chelsea’s Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor have split after seven years of marriage

Kieran Galpin

‘It’s been an incredibly difficult start to the year’

Here’s everyone Benedict Bridgerton fell for before he asked Sophie to be his ‘mistress’

Suchismita Ghosh

There are quite a few, actually

‘Leaked’ Stranger Things script reveals dark act in season one that ruins Steve’s character

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

This can’t be my Steve Harrington

