The Tab

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

She’s become an iconic character

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

With the first four episodes of Bridgerton season four finally landing on Netflix, we’re getting a much closer look at Francesca Bridgerton, and many are once again asking the same question: Why was Ruby Stokes recast?

Season four puts Francesca firmly in the spotlight. Alongside Benedict’s Cinderella-style romance with Sophie Baek, the show also follows Francesca (now played by Hannah Dodd) and her husband John Stirling as they struggle to conceive after nearly a year of marriage. We also learn that Francesca has been having difficulty reaching orgasm during sex with John.

Netflix

Longtime watchers will remember that Francesca was originally played by Ruby Stokes in seasons one and two.

Netflix confirmed in May 2022 that Stokes would not be returning to the role, with Hannah Dodd stepping in instead. While Dodd has been widely praised in the expanded role, people have remained curious about why Stokes didn’t continue.

The reason is actually very similar to Regé-Jean Page’s exit after season one: Scheduling conflicts and career opportunities.

In March 2022, the same month Bridgerton season two premiered, it was announced that Ruby Stokes had landed the lead role of Lucy Carlyle in Netflix’s adaptation of Lockwood & Co. According to Bridgerton creator Chris Van Dusen, Francesca was meant to have a much bigger presence in season two, but Stokes’ prior commitment meant she had to leave midway through filming.

Netflix

Most Read

The real reason Daphne was written out of Bridgerton and won’t appear in season four

Why Elizabeth Smart’s mother Lois wasn’t in the Netflix documentary, and where she is now

What ‘ward’ means on Bridgerton, and Sophie’s tragic family history explained

“I love Francesca, but we lost her midway through season 2,” Van Dusen told TVLine. “After exhausting all other options, she unfortunately had to come out due to reasons beyond our control.”

Stokes ultimately appeared in just three episodes of season two before exiting the series.

Lockwood & Co., based on Jonathan Stroud’s bestselling supernatural novels, premiered in January 2023 and was initially a major success. The show earned a 92 per cent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and reached number one on Netflix in 18 countries. Despite this, Netflix cancelled the series after just one season in May 2023.

Even so, Stokes has always spoken warmly about her time on Bridgerton. Reflecting on her departure, she told Variety: “It wasn’t an easy decision. But it was incredible being part of a cultural moment like Bridgerton.”

Netflix

She added: “Every lesson I learned on Bridgerton was so valuable, and it propelled me, and allowed me to go on and take on a lead role on another show.”

Meanwhile, Hannah Dodd has spoken openly about how daunting it was to step into such a beloved role. A self-confessed fan of the show, she told PEOPLE she was “really nervous” about joining the cast, but said her co-stars immediately put her at ease.

“I was having banter with them in the green room on my first day, and now I can’t imagine not knowing any of them,” she said. “It’s the weirdest idea that I wouldn’t know them.”

After smaller roles in Anatomy of a Scandal and Eternals, Dodd said finding out she’d been cast as Francesca was “the best feeling ever”.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment

Read Next

‘Manipulative bully’: It turns out Benedict is totally different with Sophie in Bridgerton books

Is Lady Danbury leaving Bridgerton? Creator addresses her ‘stepping away’ after season four

Bridgerton Francesca pinnacle

Hannah Dodd reveals the real reason Francesca was so desperate to reach ‘pinnacle’ in Bridgerton

Latest

Oh dear! Two massive editing errors prove Love Island All Stars drama wasn’t all it seemed

Hayley Soen

It was a messy episode in so many ways

Love Island’s Belle Hassan admits she struggled with low self-esteem and self-harm in the past

Esther Knowles

Belle said she used to have ‘a lot of hate towards herself’

‘Weak little boy’: Belle’s famous dad responds after Sean drama on Love Island All Stars

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so brutal

New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

Shannon Downing

A free Heslington Hall exhibition explores fashion, independence and modern life

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘POV: Your student house is a crime scene’

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

Hebe Hancock

She’s become an iconic character

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

‘May a love like this never find me’

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Kieran Galpin

They did not attend despite winning

Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

Ellissa Bain

They’re not happy

Oh dear! Two massive editing errors prove Love Island All Stars drama wasn’t all it seemed

Hayley Soen

It was a messy episode in so many ways

Love Island’s Belle Hassan admits she struggled with low self-esteem and self-harm in the past

Esther Knowles

Belle said she used to have ‘a lot of hate towards herself’

‘Weak little boy’: Belle’s famous dad responds after Sean drama on Love Island All Stars

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so brutal

New exhibition at the University of York explores how fashion shaped the ‘New Woman’

Shannon Downing

A free Heslington Hall exhibition explores fashion, independence and modern life

Man pleads guilty to killing King’s College London student after fatal crash near campus

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson admitted the charges with his head bowed at the Old Bailey this morning

Watch: Oxford students left stunned after police chase tore through their house

Becky Devonshire-Pay

‘POV: Your student house is a crime scene’

Why Bridgerton recast Francesca, and what really happened to Ruby Stokes

Hebe Hancock

She’s become an iconic character

Justin Bieber Hailey Grammys 2026 dragged

Justin Bieber is getting dragged after a cold red carpet moment with Hailey at the Grammys 2026

Suchismita Ghosh

‘May a love like this never find me’

The reason Ariana and Cynthia skipped the Grammys after depressing statements about their split

Kieran Galpin

They did not attend despite winning

Lucinda’s family releases scathing statement as people slate her ‘evil’ All Stars behaviour

Ellissa Bain

They’re not happy