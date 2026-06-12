Why aren’t there gay people on Love Island? A host just addressed it, and we should be angry

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Love Island has always had a queer problem, and by that, I mean that we’re apparently extinct in the Love Island universe.

To date, there have been over 400 Islanders in Love Island UK, and over 200 in the USA version. Amongst that chunky number, the number of queer hopefuls has been few and far between. A few bisexual women here and there, but that’s about it. Yes, there are numerous gay-centred reality TV shows out there, but for a show with a name like Love Island, it’s painfully hetero and does not reflect the state of modern dating.

But because love island is straight culture, they're never gonna let him couple up with a guy https://t.co/RnbU5xJ90j — andrew (@misterblueeyez) June 11, 2026

“In terms of gay Islanders, I think the main challenge is regarding the format of Love Island,” ITV commissioner Amanda Stavri earlier said. “There’s a sort of logistical difficulty, because although Islanders don’t have to be 100 per cent straight, the format must sort of give [them] an equal choice when coupling up.”

Though straight people have always nodded their heads to statements like that, it’s infuriating to be dubbed a logistical difficulty, and queer people have come up with unique solutions for years now. A full bisexual/pansexual cast, smaller seasons split into two; the options are many, and the simple fact is – if producers wanted to, they would.

Frankly, if dating in the real world can work with a range of sexualities, gender expressions, and types, so can a damn TV show.

Ariana Madix addressed Love Island’s gay problem

Though our iconic host, Maya Jama, has never addressed the gay issue, Love Island USA’s Ariana Madix was asked about it.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan, she said: “Queer representation is just representation, I don’t really understand – you know, like, the FCC is talking about putting warning labels on LGBTQ+ shows – and I’m like, ‘what the f*ck are you doing?’ Like, queer people are part of life. I’m dying for more queer representation on the show.”

Cosmo outright asked her why there have been very few queer contestants on the show, but Ariana got sidetracked talking about two female Islanders who coupled up.

“Listen, there are no rules. No producer is like, ‘You can’t [cast queer people],'” she added.

Okay, so if there are no roadblocks in the way, where the queers at? Oh right, sorry, I forgot, we’re a logistical difficulty.

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