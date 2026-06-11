Only three couples are still together from Love Island 2025, so here’s what they’ve been up to

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It feels like yesterday that Love Island 2025 was on our screens, but somehow it’s already been almost a year since the Islanders left the villa. Since then, a lot has happened. Some couples have sadly gone their separate ways, while others have actually become stronger than ever. We’ve seen breakups, reunions, holidays, new homes and even engagement rumours.

So, here’s a look at what the couples from Love Island 2025 have been up to since leaving the villa.

Shakira and Harry

Harry and Shakira have become one of the biggest success stories from the series. After all of the drama with Helena in the villa, not everyone thought they would last on the outside. However, they’ve actually proved people wrong.

They moved in together earlier this year and regularly share little glimpses of their life together on TikTok and Instagram. If you follow either of them, you’ll probably have seen their cooking videos, which seem to have become a regular feature on TikTok.

More recently, they jetted off on a romantic holiday together and accidentally sent people into panic mode. After sharing some loved-up photos from Marrakech, loads of people became convinced Harry had proposed. Shakira later shut down the rumours and confirmed they’re not engaged, but it’s fair to say the couple are still going very strong.

Angel and Ty

Angel and Ty might be the couple everyone underestimated. Although they arrived late in the series, they’ve gone on to become one of the strongest couples from Love Island 2025.

They made things official shortly after leaving the villa and later moved in together. Since then, they’ve basically spent their time travelling and enjoying life together.

Over the last year, they’ve visited loads of places, including Bali and Ibiza, and they’re regularly posting updates from their trips away. Alongside all of the travelling, they seem to spend a lot of time together going out and making memories. They definitely look happier than ever.

Megan and Conor

Megan and Conor‘s relationship is such a surprise. After Megan returned to the villa as a bombshell to pursue Conor, not many people expected the relationship to last. However, nearly a year later, they’re still together.

In November 2025, they moved in together in London after leaving their old lives in Brighton and Ireland behind. Since then, they’ve been absolutely everywhere. Their first year together has included trips to Disneyland Paris, Ibiza, Morocco, skiing holidays and even a huge trip to Los Angeles and Palm Springs for Coachella.

They’re also constantly sharing fun videos together and seem completely inseparable. These two just look like they’re having the best time.

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