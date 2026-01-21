It’s been six months, so here’s a much-needed update on Love Island’s Harry and Shakira

1 hour ago

Shakira and Harry ended up together in the last season of Love Island, and they’ve been together ever since. Here’s a much-needed update on everything they’ve been up to since they left the villa.

Harry and Shakira’s living situation after Love Island has changed

Before she went to Love Island, Shakira lived in Burnley, Lancashire. Harry lived all the way down south in Guilfford – a good four-hour drive away from her. After the villa, they made things work long-distance for a while, but in December, Shakira gave everyone a huge update by revealing they were planning to move in together.

Although they still weren’t calling each other “boyfriend” and “girlfriend” coming out of the villa, Shakira has been calling Harry her boyfriend in TikToks for a while now, so they must have made things official privately at some point.

Shakira called out Love Island viewers for coming for Harry

Things seem to be going really well for the couple, but that hasn’t stopped people online from scrutinising every aspect of their relationship, especially their time on Love Island. Shakira clapped back at these comments in a recent TikTok, claiming Love Island is overproduced.

“Just in case you aren’t aware, reality TV isn’t a 24-hour livestream update in what goes on in someone’s day-to-day life,” she said. “Things are chopped up.”

“You wouldn’t even know I have relationships with some people because you didn’t see us speak.”

The comments were split, and lots of people were calling out some of Harry’s questionable behaviour in the villa, like the love triangle between him, Shakira and Helena.

“Shakira, I love you, girl. Harry’s behaviour on the show, edited or unedited, was horrible,” said one comment.

Shakira replied: “It wasn’t his finest moment, but that boy has the purest soul and treats me with nothing but kindness and respect. It’s been months, I know him better than you guys do.”

Well, it seems like even after things went left for them in the villa, Shakira and Harry are still going strong as of right now, and have made things even more serious in their relationship. Good for them!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via Instagram