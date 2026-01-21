Liam Reardon shuts down Love Island All Stars rumours with picture of his ‘new girlfriend’

6 seconds ago

Rumours have been swirling that Liam Reardon is secretly heading back into the Love Island villa to reunite with his ex Millie Court, and he’s finally revealed if it’s true… with an Instagram picture of his new girlfriend. Oh, right.

The 26-year-old shared a carousel of photos a few days ago captioned “Currently,” with pics of him hitting the gym and eating healthy, as you do in January. But there was one sneaky picture in the middle of him out eating breakfast with a girl wearing a beige tartan coat, confirming he’s still dating his new woman. (Scroll below to see the picture).

If you missed this drama, The Sun reported that Liam was dating a 21-year-old brunette law student Lara Grace over Christmas, and said they’d been seeing each other for a few months. The pair were spotted having drinks together at Caldicot Football Club, and were apparently inseparable all evening, laughing and chatting.

However, everything went quiet for a while and they unfollowed each other on Instagram, so everyone assumed that they had split. The All Stars rumours then went crazy. But The Sun has now confirmed that the girl in the breakfast photo IS the same girl, Lara. Her Instagram is private, but they claim to have seen a post that proves they’re “back on”.

According to them, Lara posted a picture of herself on a walk wearing the same black and beige checked coat as in the cafe photo. She captioned the post: “2026 let’s be having you.” Apparently, Liam commented the monkey emoji under the post. The Tab can confirm that Liam and Lana are now following each other again too, so it looks serious.

It comes after he hard-launched a girl on a swanky hotel stay in December. It’s not clear whether this was the same girl.

If Liam and Lana are still dating, that means the All Stars rumours are well and truly fake. He’s not flying out to South Africa, and he and Millie are 100 per cent over. Boooo!

Featured image: Liam Reardon/Instagram