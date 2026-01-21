The Tab

Liam Reardon shuts down Love Island All Stars rumours with picture of his ‘new girlfriend’

She’s stunning

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Rumours have been swirling that Liam Reardon is secretly heading back into the Love Island villa to reunite with his ex Millie Court, and he’s finally revealed if it’s true… with an Instagram picture of his new girlfriend. Oh, right.

The 26-year-old shared a carousel of photos a few days ago captioned “Currently,” with pics of him hitting the gym and eating healthy, as you do in January. But there was one sneaky picture in the middle of him out eating breakfast with a girl wearing a beige tartan coat, confirming he’s still dating his new woman. (Scroll below to see the picture).

If you missed this drama, The Sun reported that Liam was dating a 21-year-old brunette law student Lara Grace over Christmas, and said they’d been seeing each other for a few months. The pair were spotted having drinks together at Caldicot Football Club, and were apparently inseparable all evening, laughing and chatting.

However, everything went quiet for a while and they unfollowed each other on Instagram, so everyone assumed that they had split. The All Stars rumours then went crazy. But The Sun has now confirmed that the girl in the breakfast photo IS the same girl, Lara. Her Instagram is private, but they claim to have seen a post that proves they’re “back on”.

Credit: TikTok

According to them, Lara posted a picture of herself on a walk wearing the same black and beige checked coat as in the cafe photo. She captioned the post: “2026 let’s be having you.” Apparently, Liam commented the monkey emoji under the post. The Tab can confirm that Liam and Lana are now following each other again too, so it looks serious.

It comes after he hard-launched a girl on a swanky hotel stay in December. It’s not clear whether this was the same girl.

If Liam and Lana are still dating, that means the All Stars rumours are well and truly fake. He’s not flying out to South Africa, and he and Millie are 100 per cent over. Boooo!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image: Liam Reardon/Instagram

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

love island all stars jack keating then his ex keely

Here’s who Jack Keating’s ex actually is, who he had a baby with right after Love Island

Charlie from Love Island’s surprisingly normal corporate job he’s ditched for All Stars

Tyrique reveals he turned down Love Island All Stars 2026 for the most iconic reason

Latest

Liam Reardon shuts down Love Island All Stars rumours with picture of his ‘new girlfriend’

Ellissa Bain

She’s stunning

Brooklyn Beckham Victoria first dance video

Real reason no one will release video of Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘hijacked’ first dance with Victoria

Suchismita Ghosh

There are only four people who could potentially leak it

New year, new you? The Birmingham Tab is looking for new writers

Ffion Williams

Come to our open meeting on Tuesday 27th January at 7pm in Joe’s

Nicola Peltz’s former stylist speaks out about her ‘bad energy’ amid Beckham family fallout

Hebe Hancock

He called her a ‘bad apple’

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged emails from Cole say it costs $300k

‘Grinding and nuzzling’: More shock details ‘reveal’ how Victoria danced on Brooklyn Beckham

Ellissa Bain

This is getting so messy

Cruz Beckham

‘Ride it, my pony’: Cruz Beckham gets messy as he wades into mum ‘grinding’ on Brooklyn drama

Kieran Galpin

Dude, that’s like literally your mum?!

KCL student was threatened to be ‘kicked out’ of her apartment despite paying £15,000 up front

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

Yuhe Shen was left ‘traumatised’ by the situation

A comprehensive guide to working at Cambridge May Balls in 2026

Nina Stockdale

Get applying before it’s too late

uk unis subjects 2026 university of cambridge plus three cambridge students

The best UK universities for each subject in 2026, according to Times Higher Education

Claudia Cox

Apparently, Oxbridge isn’t the answer to everything

Liam Reardon shuts down Love Island All Stars rumours with picture of his ‘new girlfriend’

Ellissa Bain

She’s stunning

Brooklyn Beckham Victoria first dance video

Real reason no one will release video of Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘hijacked’ first dance with Victoria

Suchismita Ghosh

There are only four people who could potentially leak it

New year, new you? The Birmingham Tab is looking for new writers

Ffion Williams

Come to our open meeting on Tuesday 27th January at 7pm in Joe’s

Nicola Peltz’s former stylist speaks out about her ‘bad energy’ amid Beckham family fallout

Hebe Hancock

He called her a ‘bad apple’

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The alleged emails from Cole say it costs $300k

‘Grinding and nuzzling’: More shock details ‘reveal’ how Victoria danced on Brooklyn Beckham

Ellissa Bain

This is getting so messy

Cruz Beckham

‘Ride it, my pony’: Cruz Beckham gets messy as he wades into mum ‘grinding’ on Brooklyn drama

Kieran Galpin

Dude, that’s like literally your mum?!

KCL student was threatened to be ‘kicked out’ of her apartment despite paying £15,000 up front

Maegan Erin Gawigawen

Yuhe Shen was left ‘traumatised’ by the situation

A comprehensive guide to working at Cambridge May Balls in 2026

Nina Stockdale

Get applying before it’s too late

uk unis subjects 2026 university of cambridge plus three cambridge students

The best UK universities for each subject in 2026, according to Times Higher Education

Claudia Cox

Apparently, Oxbridge isn’t the answer to everything